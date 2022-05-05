Indian Railways Latest News Today: For the fast delivery of coals to states that are facing its acute shortage, the Indian Railways on Thursday decided to cancel 1100 trains across the country for the next 20 days to make way for goods trains to transport coal to regions where there is a deficit. Notably, the cancellation of trains includes 500 trips of express trains and 580 trips of passenger trains.Also Read - Delhi Will Provide Electricity Subsidy To Those Who Ask For It From Oct 1, Kejriwal Makes Big Announcement

This decision has been taken to facilitate faster mobilization of coal-laden trains. The development comes as the scorching heat has led to a significant surge in the demand for electricity across the country and coal is required for power generation in power plants and a hindrance-free mobilization of coal is needed to address the coal shortage.

Last month, nearly 670 trips of passenger trains were curtailed to facilitate the coal supply. The move had caused some inconvenience to passengers travelling to and from coal producing states like Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand.

As the blistering heatwave continues, the shortage of electricity has been reported in states such Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Odisha and many have to endure frequent power cuts, following which the central government has held several meetings to tackle the coal shortage.

As per updates from Railway Board Chairman VK Tripathi, there has been a 20% increase in the demand and consumption of coal since last year. This year, 15 per cent more coal has been transported in comparison to April 2021.

He said that additional coal rakes are being operated as compared to mail and express trains.

In the meantime, Union Energy Minister RK Singh acknowledged the shortage of coal and said the Russia-Ukraine crisis and non-payment of dues to coal companies added to it.