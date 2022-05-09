New Delhi: Planning a vacation this summer but not getting a reserved ticket on time? Most of us have to drop our holiday plans due to the unavailability of tickets on most fast and super-fast trains during the summer holiday season. But this year, the summer vacation plan won’t be in flux. Courtesy—IRCTC’s master list feature, which enables you to book tatkal tickets in a jiffy.Also Read - IRCTC Update: Indian Railways Cancels Over 140 Trains Scheduled To Depart Today | Check List Here

How to Use Master List Feature:-

Click ‘Master List’ link under “My Profile” menu.

While adding new passengers in the Master List, provide correct and complete details— Name, Date of Birth, Gender and Aadhaar number as mentioned in the Aadhaar Card.

Try to avoid peak hours which usually begin around 10AM.

Meanwhile, in a bid to clear the extra rush of passengers during the summer, Western Railway has decided to augment 11 pairs of trains on a temporary basis. Earlier, Central Railway hads announced to operate 574 summer specials from/to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai/Lokmanya Tilak Terminus/Panvel/Pune/Nagpur and Sainagar Shirdi to various destinations to meet the travel demand in summer. Also Read - Attention Railway Commuters! Central Railway’s Mumbai Passenger Reservation System to Remain Shut on May 8-9

Take a look at the list of augmented trains below:-