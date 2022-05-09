New Delhi: Planning a vacation this summer but not getting a reserved ticket on time? Most of us have to drop our holiday plans due to the unavailability of tickets on most fast and super-fast trains during the summer holiday season. But this year, the summer vacation plan won’t be in flux. Courtesy—IRCTC’s master list feature, which enables you to book tatkal tickets in a jiffy.Also Read - IRCTC Update: Indian Railways Cancels Over 140 Trains Scheduled To Depart Today | Check List Here
How to Use Master List Feature:-
- Click ‘Master List’ link under “My Profile” menu.
- While adding new passengers in the Master List, provide correct and complete details— Name, Date of Birth, Gender and Aadhaar number as mentioned in the Aadhaar Card.
- Try to avoid peak hours which usually begin around 10AM.
Meanwhile, in a bid to clear the extra rush of passengers during the summer, Western Railway has decided to augment 11 pairs of trains on a temporary basis. Earlier, Central Railway hads announced to operate 574 summer specials from/to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai/Lokmanya Tilak Terminus/Panvel/Pune/Nagpur and Sainagar Shirdi to various destinations to meet the travel demand in summer.
Take a look at the list of augmented trains below:-
- 12953/12954 Mumbai Central – H. Nizamuddin August Kranti Rajdhani Express augmented with an additional AC 3-Tier coach Ex Mumbai Central with immediate effect upto May 15 and Ex Hazrat Nizamuddin with immediate effect upto May 16.
- 12957/12958 Ahmedabad – New Delhi Swarn Jayanti Rajdhani Express augmented with an additional AC 3-Tier coach with immediate effect Ex Ahmedabad upto May 30 and Ex New Delhi with immediate effect upto June 1.
- 22908/22907 Hapa – Madgaon Express will be augmented with an additional Sleeper Class coach Ex Hapa with effect from May 4 to May 25 (except on May 18) and Ex Madgaon from May 6 to May 27 (except on May 20).
- 19578/19577 Jamnagar – Tirunelveli Express augmented with an additional Sleeper Class coach with immediate effect Ex Jamnagar upto May 28 and with immediate effect Ex Tirunelveli from May 3 to May 31.
- 09037/09038 Bandra Terminus – Barmer Special augmented with an additional AC 3-Tier coach with immediate effect Ex Bandra Terminus upto May 13 and with immediate effect Ex Barmer upto May 14.
- 09039/09040 Bandra Terminus – Ajmer Superfast Special will be augmentedwith an additional AC 3-Tier coach Ex Bandra Terminus from May 4 to May 11 and Ex Ajmer from May 5 to May 12.
- 22923/22924 Bandra Terminus – Jamnagar Express augmented with an additional AC 3-Tier coach with immediate effect Ex Bandra Terminus upto May 12 and Ex Jamnagar with immediate effect upto May 13.
- 22903/22904 Bandra Terminus – Bhuj AC Express augmented with an additional AC 3-Tier coach with immediate effect Ex Bandra Terminus upto May 15 and with immediate effect Ex Bhuj upto May 16.
- 09447/09448 Ahmedabad – Patna Clone Special will be augmented with an additional AC 3-Tier and Sleeper Class coaches each Ex Ahmedabad from May 4 to May 11 and Ex. Patna from May 6 to May 13.
- 09465/09466 Ahmedabad – Darbhanga Clone Special augmented with an additional AC 3-Tier and Sleeper Class coaches with immediate effect Ex Ahmedabad upto May 13 and Ex Darbhanga with immediate effect upto May 16.