Indian Railways Latest Update: Owing to operational issues, the Indian Railways has decided to change terminals for various trains from July 10. Major changes will be made to trains operating in the cities of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Karnataka.Also Read - New Pod Hotels at Mumbai's CMST Railway Station. Amenities & Other Details Inside

Train no. 14220: Hubli-Varanasi Express to terminate its journey at Banaras from July 11.

Hubli-Varanasi Express to terminate its journey at Banaras from July 11. Train no. 14219: From July 12, Varanasi-Lucknow Express to begin its journey from Banaras

Varanasi-Lucknow Express to begin its journey from Banaras Train no. 04202: From Pratapgarh-Varanasi Express, will terminate its journey at Banaras from 10 July 2022.

From Pratapgarh-Varanasi Express, will terminate its journey at Banaras from 10 July 2022. Train no. 04201: Varanasi – Pratapgarh Express will start its journey from Banaras on July 11.

Varanasi – Pratapgarh Express will start its journey from Banaras on July 11. Train no. 11071: Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Varanasi Express, will terminate its journey at Banaras from July 10.

Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Varanasi Express, will terminate its journey at Banaras from July 10. Train no. 11072: Varanasi-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus will start its journey from Banaras from July 12.

Besides, Indian Railways has decided to run 214 special trains for Ganpati Mahotsav. Informing people about the news, Union Minister of Railway Ashwini Vaishnaw said, “Ganpati Bappa Morya. 214 trains planned for the ensuing Ganpati Festival 2022.” Also Read - Mission Raftaar: Delhi to Howrah in Less Than 15 Hours. Deets Inside

Central Railway, on the other hand, announced the list of 74 trains for the festival.

74 Ganpati Special Trains: Check Full List

1. Mumbai-Sawantwadi Daily Special (44 services)

01137 special will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai at 00.20 hrs daily from 21.8.2022 to 11.9.2022 and arrive Sawantwadi Road at 14.00 hrs same day.

01138 special will leave Sawantwadi Road at 14.40 hrs daily from 21.8.2022 to 11.9.2022 and arrive Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai at 03.45 hrs next day.

Halts: Dadar, Thane, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal.

Composition: o­ne AC-2 Tier, 4 AC-3 Tier, 12 Sleeper Class, 7 General Second Class including 2 Guard’s brake vans.

2. Nagpur-Madgaon Bi-weekly Special (12 services)

01139 special will leave Nagpur at 15.05 hrs o­n every Wed and Sat from 24.8.2022 to 10.9.2022 and arrive Madgaon at 17.30 hrs next day. 01140 special will leave Madgaon at 19.00 hrs o­n every Thu and Sun from 25.8.20222 to 11.9.2022 and arrive Nagpur at 21.30 hrs next day.

Halts: Wardha, Pulgaon, Dhamangaon, Badnera, Akola, Malkapur, Bhusaval, Nashik Road, Igatpuri, Kalyan, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim, Karmali

Composition: o­ne AC-2 Tier, 4 AC-3 Tier, 11 Sleeper Class, 6 General Second Class including 2 Guard’s brake vans.

3. Pune-Kudal Special (6 services)

01141 special will leave Pune at 00.30 hrs o­n 23.8.2022, 30.8.2022 and 6.9.2022 and arrive Kudal at 14.00 hrs same day.

01142 special will leave Kudal at 15.30 hrs o­n 23.8.2022, 30.8.2022 and 6.9.2022 and arrive Pune at 06.50 hrs next day.

Halts: Lonavala, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg.

Composition: 15 AC-3 Tier, 3 Sleeper Class

4. Pune-Thivim/Kudal-Pune Special (6 services)

01145 special will leave Pune at 17.30 hrs o­n 26.8.2022, 2.9.2022 and 9.9.2022 and arrive Thivim at 11.40 hrs next day.

01146 special will leave Kudal at 15.30 hrs o­n 28.8.2022, 4.9.2022 and 11.9.2022 and arrive Pune at 05.50 hrs next day.

Halts: Chinchwad, Talegaon, Lonavala, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road (for 01145 o­nly), Thivim (for 01145 o­nly)

Composition: o­ne AC-2 Tier, 4 AC-3 Tier, 11 Sleeper Class, 6 General Second Class including 2 guard’s brake vans.

5. Panvel-Kudal/Thivim-Panvel Special (6 services)

01143 special will leave Panvel at 05.00 hrs o­n 28.8.2022, 4.9.2022 and 11.9.2022 and arrive Kudal at 14.00 hrs same day.

01144 special will leave Thivim at 14.40 hrs o­n 27.8.2022, 3.9.2022 and 10.9.2022 and arrive Panvel at 02.45 hrs next day

Halts: Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal (for 01144 o­nly), Sawantwadi Road (for 01144 o­nly)

Composition: o­ne AC-2 Tier, 4 AC-3 Tier, 11 Sleeper Class, 6 General Second Class including 2 guard’s brake vans.