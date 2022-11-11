Indian Railways Relaxes Distance Restriction For Booking Online Tickets Via UTS App. Step-By-Step Guide Here

Indian Railways, latest update: In a relief to commuters, the railways will now allow them to book unreserved tickets on the UTS mobile app from a distance of upto 20 km from a station on non-suburban

Platform Ticket Price Slashed By Northern Railway; Check New Rates at Lucknow, Varanasi, Ayodhya, Others Here

Indian Railways, latest update: In a relief to commuters, the railways will now allow them to book unreserved tickets on the UTS mobile app from a distance of upto 20 km from a station on non-suburban sections, up from 5 km now. In suburban areas, the distance has been enhanced to 5 km from the existing 2 km. The Railway Board issued new instructions to all zones on, giving effect to the new proximity norms, a longstanding demand of commuters travelling in general coaches of daily passenger trains and distance trains.

Before these changes, the Railways’ Unreserved Ticket Booking System (UTS) app allowed commuters in non-suburban sections to book a ticket from upto 5 kms from a station. For the suburban section, the uniform distance restriction for booking ticket through UTSonMobile was 2 km which has now been enhanced to 5 km.

“Any Zonal Railway which desires to further increase this restriction of 5 km up to 10 km shall inform CRIS of the actual distance restriction desired,” the railways stated. The UTS mobile app allows booking of season tickets, monthly passes and platform tickets, saving passengers time and sparing them long queues at ticket counters.

UTS APP: STEP-BY-STEP GUIDE TO BOOK TICKETS

The mobile app works on smartphones with Android, IOS and Windows versions of operating system and can be downloaded free of cost. Payment can be made through wallets like R- Wallet, PayTM, Mobikwik or through Internet banking. This facility is a big leap in unreserved ticketing and a boon to the rail users, said a railway press release.

Normal booking– Select the ‘normal booking’ option from the book tickets menu. Enter depart station name/code and going station name/code. Select the type of tickets, such as passenger, mail, or express. Platform Ticket –Enter the Station name or code. Select the platform booking option from the dashboard. Choose the ‘number of people’ for whom you want to book the platform tickets. QR Code Ticket booking: Visit your nearest railway station where the QR code is installed. Now, Go to the QR booking option from the Book Ticket Menu of UTS ticketing. Scan the QR code via the app. Select the destination station name or code and fill in the other fields. Choose the ticket type from paper and paperless that you want to book. Choose the payment method from R-wallet or other online payment methods. Pay your ticket fare. You will receive a message about ticket booking. In the UTS dashboard, there will be an option to ‘show ticket’; from that option, you can see the ticket.