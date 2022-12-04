Indian Railways To Introduce Special Mangaluru- Mumbai Trains From December 9. Check Full Schedule Here

Indian Railways, Latest Update: Konkan Railway in coordination with the Central Railway will operate special trains between Mumbai and Mangaluru from December 9 to clear extra rush of passengers during winter, an official release here said on Sunday.

The trains will have a total of 17 coaches including one two-tier AC coach, three 3-tier AC and eight sleeper coaches, the release said.

SPECIAL MANGALURU-MUMBAI TRAINS: FULL SCHEDULE

Train No. 01453 Lokmanya Tilak (T)-Mangaluru Junction Special (weekly) will leave from Lokmanya Tilak at 10.15 pm every Friday from December 9 to January 6. The train will reach Mangaluru Junction at 5.05 pm the next day.

Train No. 01454 Mangaluru Junction-Lokmanya Tilak Special (weekly) will leave from Mangaluru Junction at 6.45 pm every Saturday from December 10 to January 7. The train will reach Lokmanya Tilak at 2.25 pm the next day.

HALTS: Thane, Panvel, Roha, Khed, Chiplun, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal. Sawantwadi Road, Thivim, Karmali, Madgaon Jn., Karwar, Gokama Road, Kumta, Murdeshwar, Bhatkal, Mookambika Road Byndoor, Kundapura, Udupi Mulki & Surathkal stations.

Train number 01455/01456 Lokmanya Tilak (T) Madgaon Jn. Lokmanya Tilak (T) Special (Weekly): Train no. 01455 Lokmanya Tilak (T)- Madgaon Jn. Special (Weekly) will leave from Lokmanya Tilak (T) at 22:15 hours (10:15 pm) on 1 January 2023, Sunday. The train will reach Madgaon Jn. at 10:30 hours (10:30 AM)on the next day.

Train number 01456 Madgaon Jn. -Lokmanya Tilak (T) Special (Weekly) will leave Madgaon Jn. at 11:30 hours on 2 January 2023, Monday. The train will reach Lokmanya Tilak (T) at 23:45 hours (11:45 PM) on the same day.

HALTS: Thane, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sangameshwar Road. Ratnagiri, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim and Karmali stations.