Home

Business

Indian Railways Launches Special Trains to Ayodhya From Jharkhand Today: Check Route, Timing Details

Indian Railways Launches Special Trains to Ayodhya From Jharkhand Today: Check Route, Timing Details

The Tata-Darshan Nagar Express will have stoppages at 11 locations such as Chandil, Purulia, Rajabera, Bokaro Steel City, Koderma, Gaya, Sasaram, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay, Varanasi, Jaunpur, Akbarpur.

Ahead of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha, the Indian Railways said to introduce 200 Aastha special trains from Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities.

IRCTC Latest News: Days after the Ayodhya Ram Mandir was inaugurated, the Indian Railways announced a special Aastha train from Jharkhand’s Jamshedpur to Ayodhya. A report by the Avenue Mail stated that the special Aastha train will be operated from Tatanagar in Jamshedpur to Uttar Pradesh’s Darshan Nagar station. The distance from Darshan Nagar station to Ayodhya Ram Mandir is about 6-8 km. Apart from this, other special train services are reportedly being introduced from Jharkhand’s Ranchi and Bokaro city.

Trending Now

Special Train to Ayodhya: Check Date, Time, Route

As per the new timing, the Tata-Darshan Nagar Express is likely to leave from Tatanagar station on two days — 29 January and 19 February. On the return journey, the train will leave from Darshan Nagar on 31 January and 21 February. The train will leave from Tata Nagar at 11.50 AM and reach Darshan Nagar at around 3.20 AM while on the return journey, the train will depart at 8 AM and reach Tatanagar at 11 PM.

You may like to read

The Tata-Darshan Nagar Express will have stoppages at 11 locations such as Chandil, Purulia, Rajabera, Bokaro Steel City, Koderma, Gaya, Sasaram, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay, Varanasi, Jaunpur, Akbarpur.

Ahead of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha, the Indian Railways said to introduce 200 Aastha special trains from Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities starting 22 January. Notably, the states from where the Aastha special train will be introduced include Maharashtra, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi. Moreover, another special train is likely to run from Assam to Ayodhya soon.

20 ‘Astha Special’ Trains Rescheduled

In the meantime, over 20 ‘Astha special’ trains that were expected to bring pilgrims from across the country to Ayodhya from January 26 (Friday) were rescheduled from February 5. The decision was taken to decongest the temple town which is currently flooded with pilgrims.

“Astha special trains that will be run from across the country will arrive as per plan from February 5 onwards but the schedule from January 26 till February 5 is now being reworked as it was felt that without decongesting the temple town, more incoming pilgrims will create problems for devotees for whom the government wants to ensure a hassle-free ‘darshan’,” said the state’s transport minister Daya Shankar Singh.

“From February 5, too, all Astha special trains will leave within 24 hours of their arrival and the state’s transport department will facilitate the movement of the pilgrims to and from the railway station,” Singh said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.