Indian Railways Launches Vande Bharat Express From Howrah to New Jalpaiguri: Check Timing, Stoppage, Other Details

Vande Bharat Express runs between Howrah and New Jalpaiguri (NJP) railway station and is being managed by the Eastern Railway (ER) zone.

The Indian Railways said this special Vande Bharat Express train will be in service till November 29, 2023.

Vande Bharat Express Latest Update: Keeping in view the passenger rush during the festive season, the Indian Railways has launched a special Vande Bharat Express train service in West Bengal to cater to the increased demand during this festive season. The train runs between Howrah and New Jalpaiguri (NJP) railway station and is being managed by the Eastern Railway (ER) zone. The Indian Railways said this special Vande Bharat Express train will be in service till November 29, 2023.

With the launch of this latest train, the Indian Railways has operated a total of three Vande Bharat Express Special trains on its routes during the festive season. These trains include New Delhi-Patna Junction- New Delhi, Chennai Egmore-Tirunelveli-Chennai Egmore, and Howrah-New Jalpaiguri-Howrah routes.

Reserved Seats Increased In Vande Bharat Express

The Eastern Railway zone has generated an additional 6768 seats on the Vande Bharat Express service between Howrah and New Jalpaiguri. The move from the Railways is providing much-needed relief to the surge in passenger numbers during this festive period.

Check Distance and Travel Time

Train No 02301/02302 Howrah-New Jalpaiguri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express Special covers a distance of 561 kms in seven hours and 30 minutes. Interestingly, this is fastest train on the route followed by Shatabdi Express and Saraighat Express. Both the trains cover the same distance in 08:30 hrs and 09:00 hrs respectively.

Frequency of Vande Bharat Express Train

The Howrah-New Jalpaiguri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express train has a set of 16 Coaches consisting of Executive Class and Chair Car coaches. This special train operates only on Wednesday.

Check Stoppages

As per the schedule of the train, it stops at three railway stations including Bolpur Shantiniketan, Malda Town, and Barsoi Junction.

