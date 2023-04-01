Home

Indian Railways List of Cancelled Trains on April 1, 2023; Complete IRCTC Details Here

Train No. 06725 Melmaruvathur – Villupuram Express Special leaving Melmaruvathur at 11.30 hrs o­n 01st April, 2023 will be partially cancelled between Vikravandi and Villupuram. The train will be short terminated at Vikravandi.

IRCTC Update: Several trains were cancelled and diverted by Indian Railways on Tuesday due to maintenance and operational works for infrastructure upkeep and safety concerns. Many trains scheduled to depart today were also rescheduled by Indian Railways.

Train passengers should note that tickets booked via the IRCTC website will be cancelled automatically and a refund will be initiated in the user’s accounts. Those who have booked tickets through counters will have to visit the reservation counter to claim the refund.

List of Cancelled Trains on April 01, 2023

04285 Delhi-Rewari Special JCO 01.04.2023.

04990 Rewari –Delhi Special JCO 01.04.2023.

04499 Delhi-Rewari Special JCO 31.03.2023.

04469 Rewari –Delhi Special JCO 01.04.2023 .

04449 New Delhi -Kurukshetra EMU Express Special JCO 01.04.2023.

04452 Kurukshetra-Delhi Special JCO 01.04.2023.

List of Partially Cancelled Trains on April 01, 2023

Partially Cancellation Of trains:-

Train No. 06725 Melmaruvathur – Villupuram Express Special leaving Melmaruvathur at 11.30 hrs o­n 31st March & 01st April, 2023 will be partially cancelled between Vikravandi and Villupuram. The train will be short terminated at Vikravandi

Train No. 06726 Villupuram – Melmaruvathur Express Special leaving Villupuram at 13.40 hrs o­n 31st March & 01st April, 2023 will be partially cancelled between Villupuram and Vikravandi. The train will commence service from Vikravandi at its scheduled departure time of 13.50 hrs

Train No. 16111 Tirupati – Puducherry MEMU Express leaving Tirupati at 04.10 hrs o­n 31st March & 01st April, 2023 will be partially cancelled between Villupuram and Puducherry. The train will be short terminated at Villupuram

Train No. 16112 Puducherry – Tirupati MEMU Express leaving Puducherry at 14.55 hrs o­n 31st March & 01st April, 2023 will be partially cancelled between Puducherry and Villupuram. The train will commence service from Villupuram at its scheduled departure time of 15.40 hrs

11841 Khajuraho-Kurukshetra Gita Jayanti Express JCO 31.03.2023 will be short terminated at Panipat. Consequently, the 11842 Kurukshetra –Khajuraho Gita Jayanti Express JCO 01.04.2023 will be short originate from Panipat 11841/11842 will remain partially cancelled between Panipat- Kurukshetra.

12460 Amritsar –New Delhi InterCity Express JCO 01.04.2023 will be regulated for 90 minutes between Amritsar – Kurukshetra (30 minutes by Firozpur division. 30 minutes by Ambala Cantt. division. and 30 minutes by Delhi division.

Major Train Blocks affecting Train services on 01.04.2023 are following:-

Cancellation of Trains Due to Traffic Block Upto 01.04.2023

Delhi Sarai Rohilla -Rewari and Delhi – Ambala Cantt : Traffic Block Upto 01.04.2023

