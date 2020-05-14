New Delhi: As the Indian Railways started its selective passenger services from May 12, it has issued a revised refund policy for all the train tickets that got cancelled during the lockdown period, starting from March 25. Also Read - Freddy Daruwala's Father Tests Positive For COVID-19, Under Home-Isolation Away From 15-Month-Old Baby in Family

Here is all you need to know Also Read - It's Just a Matter of Time Before India Wins More Individual Olympic Gold Medals: Abhinav Bindra

For trains cancelled by railways Also Read - Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo Becomes First Bollywood Film to Release Digitally, Amazon Prime Video to Stream it in Over 200 Countries

E-tickets will be auto-refunded while counter tickets will be refunded across the counter on submission of ticket up to six months from the date of journey. Previously, it was 3 days excluding the day of the journey.

For trains not cancelled, but passengers opting out

Full refund will be done, for both e-tickets and counter tickets. For counter tickets, passengers can file ticket deposit receipt with six months from the date of the journey at the station and submit the detailed TDR within the next 60 days. Online tickets will be refunded.

Here is how to apply

Passengers who have already cancelled their tickets for the journey period starting from March 21 can apply for the refund of the balance amount of cancellation charge so deducted, to the office of Chief Claims Officer (CCO) or Chief Commercial Managers/Refund of Zonal Railway Headquarters. the application can be done through the post for counter tickets. For online tickets, the refund will be done online.

Trains were cancelled starting from March 25, the day on which India entered total nationwide lockdown. The first phase of lockdown was till April 14. Indian Railways was taking advanced booking for after April 14, which eventually had to be cancelled as the lockdown was extended till May 3.