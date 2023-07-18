Home

Indian Railway’s New Train For Common Man to Have New Features of Vande Bharat Express | Details Here

Indian Railways Latest News Today: Here comes a piece of good news for the rail passengers. The Indian Railways is planning to introduce a new affordable non-AC train for the common man. After rolling out Vande Bharat Express trains, Indian Railways is now hoping to manufacture a new train with upgraded second class unreserved and second class 3-tier sleeper coaches, a report by TOI said.

Name Of New Train Not Decided Yet

Even as the name of the new train has not yet been decided, but the Indian Railways plans to make a train with better travel experience for the common man.

A Railway official told TOI that the new train will have some features similar to the Vande Bharat Express trains.

New Train To Have Locomotives At Both Ends

The report added that unlike the Vande Bharat Express which is a self-propelled train, the new train will be loco hauled and the catch is that while most Indian Railways trains are hauled by one locomotive, the new one will have locomotives at both ends.

With a locomotive at each end, the new modern train will be able to make use of push-pull technology for faster acceleration. This new technology will eliminate the need for locomotive reversal at the terminating station, hence reducing the turnaround time.

New Features And Facilities

The new train will have 2 Second luggage, Guard & divyaang-friendly coaches, 8 Second Class unreserved coaches and 12 Second Class 3-tier Sleeper coaches. Notably, these coaches will be non-AC.

The locomotives for this new train will be manufactured at the Chittaranjan Locomotive Works (CLW) and the train coaches will be made at the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai.

As per the report, the ICF is the only Indian Railways coach factory that is currently manufacturing the Vande Bharat Express trains.

A railway official further added that the prototype of the new train is expected to be rolled out by the end of this year, with the Railway Board having set a target of October.

