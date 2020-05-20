New Delhi: After the Centre rejected plans to run trains during lockdown 4.0 — between May 8 and May 31 — the Indian Railways has informed that from June 1, the carrier will run more than 200 trains for all passengers. At present, only 15 special trains have been running since May 12 on Rajdhani routes. Also Read - Private Liquor Shops in Delhi Likely to Reopen From Friday on Odd-even Basis

1. Are these Shramik Special trains?

No, these will be run in addition to the Shramik special trains. These will be special passenger trains. Also Read - Coronavirus: Concerns in UP's Basti as 50 Migrants, Who Returned From Maharashtra, Found Positive

2. Will these trains run daily?

Yes Also Read - Lockdown 4.0: Reopening Salon in Karnataka? Here's The SOP to be Followed

3. What will be the fare?

The fare chart has not been announced yet as these are special trains with non-AC second class coaches. The fares are likely to be equivalent to sleeper coaches.

4. Can migrant workers too take these trains?

The Railways has said that everyone can take these trains, including migrant workers — in case they miss Shramik Specials. But the tickets have to be booked online.

5. What will be the routes?

The 15 passenger trains which are now being run connect metro/big cities — as they are plying on Rajdhani routes. The 200 trains will connect smaller cities and towns.

6. What are the states saying?

Not all state governments are willing to welcome trains from other states. But the Centre has done away with the requirement of the permission of the destination states regarding train services.

7. Destination Address, COVID-19 Alert Compliance: What all you need for booking?

Tickets will be available at irctc.co.in. Before you proceed to book the tickets, a pop-up will now appear asking you whether you have read the quarantine protocol of the destination state. Once you agree, you will be able to proceed further. The Railways has also started registering the destination address of the passengers.

The Indian Railways has run more than 1,600 ‘Shramik Special’ trains since May 1 and ferried over 21.5 lakh migrants back home, the national transporter said on Tuesday. More than 900 trains were bound to Uttar Pradesh, while Bihar permitted 428 and Madhya Pradesh over 100, it said.