New Delhi: As the Indian Railways is all set to step up its services from June 1, it has urged pregnant women and old people to avoid train journey, unless absolutely necessary.

From June 1, the Railways will run 100 pair of special passenger trains connecting smaller cities while the Shramik specials and the 15 pair of special trains running on Rajdhani routes will continue.

Here are everything you need to know about railway services in the coming days.

1. The Railways is compiling list of those who died on Shramik trains. It has urged everyone with pre-existing health issues, pregnant women to avoid travel.

2. From 20-24 May, 71 trains were diverted because of high demand for trains to UP, Bihar (90 pc)

3. Only four out of about 3,800 Shramik Special trains run so far have taken more than 72 hours to reach the destination.

4. Reports of many trains losing way, running late are not true, the Railways said.

5. The originating states are giving migrant workers food; railways, NGOs providing food during journey, the Railway Board Chairman, Vinod Kumar Yadav, said.

6. The requirement of Shramik Special trains has reduced. “Now, we have demand for 492 more trains from states,” the chairman said,

7. A media report stated that a train reached Siwan (from Surat) in 9 days, this is fake news. The train reached its destination in 2 days, Yadav said.

8. Despite decreased demand, ‘Shramik Special’ trains will continue to run till the time the migrants don’t reach their destinations.

9. “We will schedule the trains on the same day as we get demand from originating state and we will run the train on the next day itself, the chairman said.

10. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is blaming the Railways for the increased number of coronavirus cases in the state. On Friday, Mamata said the Railways is running Corona Express.