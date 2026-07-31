Indian Railways online excess luggage booking: Can AC First Class, AC 2-Tier passengers use this new digital facility? Know rules and criteria

Indian Railways launches online excess luggage booking with ticket reservations. Know who can avail this facility and who cannot. Check rules and guidelines here.

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Indian Railways online excess luggage booking: Attention passengers! Can AC First Class, AC 2-Tier avail this new digital facility? Know rules and criteria (Photo Credit: Representational/ANI)

New Delhi: Who doesn’t love to travel by train? Everyone in their lives has travelled by train. But the only problem while travelling is the luggage. Huge trolleys stuffed with our belongings, bags on our shoulders, and other cabin bags often fill our car spaces while travelling to the railway station. Then these bags are picked up by porters and transferred to the railway coaches, which are ultimately shifted to the railway coach berth seat. Meanwhile, some passengers used to carry this heavy baggage and luggage to the parcel offices separately before boarding, where they witnessed long queues and tedious paperwork. However, to make the travel more convenient, the Indian Railways on Friday rolled out a new digital facility.

What is the new digital facility rolled out by the Indian Railways?

Now, passengers travelling by train can book and pay for excess luggage online while reserving their tickets. According to an IANS report, the service integrates excess luggage booking with the online ticket reservation system. In other words, it eliminates the need for passengers to visit parcel offices separately before boarding. Earlier, travellers carrying baggage beyond the free allowance had to complete a separate booking process at railway parcel counters. This led to additional paperwork and long queues.

Who can use the online excess luggage booking facility?

The online excess luggage booking facility is available only to passengers holding confirmed tickets. The facility is restricted to travel classes where carrying luggage beyond the free allowance is permitted upon payment of the prescribed charges.

Passengers travelling in AC First Class, AC 2-Tier, First Class, Sleeper Class and Second Class can avail of the service. All those passengers travelling in AC 3-Tier and AC Chair Car will not be eligible, as the maximum permissible baggage limit in these classes is the same as the free luggage allowance.

What do the existing baggage rules say for AC First Class passengers, AC 2-Tier and First Class?

Under the existing baggage rules, AC First Class passengers are entitled to carry up to 70 kg free of charge and can carry a maximum of 150 kg after paying excess luggage charges. Passengers in AC 2-Tier and First Class are allowed 50 kg free, with a maximum permissible limit of 100 kg. Sleeper Class passengers can carry 40 kg free and up to 80 kg in total, while Second Class passengers have a free allowance of 35 kg and a maximum limit of 70 kg. In contrast, AC 3-Tier and AC Chair Car passengers can carry up to 40 kg, which also serves as the maximum permissible limit.

Indian Railways has clarified that passengers carrying baggage beyond the free allowance but within the prescribed maximum limits will be required to pay applicable excess luggage charges. Apart from weight restrictions, the Railways also enforces size limits for luggage carried inside passenger coaches. Trunks, suitcases and boxes measuring up to 100 cm × 60 cm × 25 cm are generally permitted inside compartments. However, passengers travelling in AC 3-Tier and AC Chair Car coaches must adhere to a smaller size limit of 55 cm × 45 cm × 22.5 cm.

(With IANS Inputs)