Indian Railways Passengers Can Easily Transfer Reserved Train Tickets To Another Passenger, Here’s How

Indian Railways now gives passengers the option of transferring a confirmed ticket to another fellow passenger, who needs it.

A Railway passenger can transfer a confirmed ticket to only a family member.

New Delhi: Indian Railway passengers many times fail to travel despite having a confirmed ticket due to certain emergency or last-minute change in plans. Instead of letting that ticket go to waste, Indian Railways now gives you the option of transferring your confirmed ticket to another fellow passenger, who needs it. However, a Railway passenger can transfer a confirmed ticket to only a family member.

How To Avail This Facility?

To get this facility, the only requirement is that the passenger, including government employees, has to put in the request for the same 24 hours before the departure time of the train. After the request is made on the IRCTC portal, the ticket will be transferred to the new passenger.

In case, the passenger is a government employee and there is a festival, wedding occasion or any personal issue, then they need to raise the ticket transfer request 48 hours before the departure time.

Apart from the government employees, the NCC candidates can also avail the benefits of the ticket transfer service. The train passengers who will replace the person are required to carry a valid government ID during the travel for verification.

How To Transfer Confirmed Train Ticket: Check A Step-By-Step Guide

First, you need to take a printout of the ticket.

Then, you will have to visit the nearest railway station and go to the reservation counter.

Then, you will have to make sure you carry ID proof like an Aadhar card, PAN card or Voter’s ID card of the person to whom you want to transfer the ticket.

You will have to submit a copy of your ID proof.

Then, you will have to apply for ticket transfer over the counter with all the documents.

After this, your ticket will easily get transferred to the person who will be travelling in place of you.

The Ministry of Railways earlier in a statement had said that when a confirmed ticket is cancelled by a passenger, it will be beneficial to the passengers on the waiting list as the vacant spot after the cancellation is promptly allocated to the first person on the waiting list. And to ensure swift confirmation, the confirmed passenger will be notified through a message sent by Indian Railways.

