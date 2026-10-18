Diwali bonus for post office employees: Who is eligible and how much will they get?

The department has approved a Productivity Linked Bonus (PLB) equivalent to 60 days’ wages for eligible employees for the 2025–26 financial year.

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New Delhi: Good news for central government employees ahead of Diwali! Following the Railways, the Department of Posts has also announced a bonus for its employees. The department has approved a Productivity Linked Bonus (PLB) equivalent to 60 days’ wages for eligible employees for the financial year 2025–26. According to calculations, employees of the Department of Posts could receive around Rs 14,000 in their bank accounts.

In an order issued by the Department of Posts on Friday, the department outlined the rules and eligibility criteria for bonus payments. The order has also received approval from the Finance Minister. This means postal employees will receive their bonus before Diwali.

Which Employees Will Be Eligible for the Bonus?

Regular Employees: Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), Group C employees, and non-gazetted Group B employees.

Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS): Eligible rural postal workers who have been working regularly.

Temporary Employees: Full-time casual labourers and casual employees with temporary status who meet the prescribed conditions.

Regular employees will receive a productivity-linked bonus equivalent to 60 days’ wages.

Meanwhile, Gramin Dak Sevaks will receive an ex-gratia bonus as per the applicable rules, while eligible temporary employees will receive an ad hoc bonus.

How Much Bonus Will Employees Receive?

The Department of Posts has fixed the maximum monthly salary limit for calculating bonuses for regular employees at Rs 7,000. The eligible salary received each month during the financial year 2025–26 will be considered subject to this limit.

For an employee who remains eligible for the entire year, the 60-day bonus can be calculated as follows:

– Monthly salary considered for calculation: Rs 7,000

– Estimated daily salary: Rs 7,000 ÷ 30 = Rs 233.33

– Bonus for 60 days: Approximately Rs 14,000

Thus, based on the prescribed salary limit, a regular employee who remains eligible throughout the year could receive a bonus of around Rs 14,000. The actual payment will depend on the employee’s eligibility, salary for the relevant period, and applicable rules.

Gramin Dak Sevaks Will Also Receive a Bonus

The Department of Posts has also approved an ex-gratia bonus for eligible Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) who have been working regularly. The bonus will be calculated based on the Time-Related Continuity Allowance (TRCA) received during the financial year 2025–26 and the applicable Dearness Allowance (DA).

The maximum monthly amount considered for calculating the bonus in this category has also been fixed at Rs 7,000. Gramin Dak Sevaks who have not worked for the entire year may receive a proportionate bonus based on their eligible period of service.