New Delhi: As in the aftermath of COVID-19 and the resultant lockdown, several sectors are struggling to keep the regular operations on the track, the Indian Railways is planning to merge several job roles, said a report. An Indian Express report has claimed that the Railways Board is mulling whether some very specific roles can be done away with by merging the existing posts.

As reported, the traditional role of ticket checking can be done by railway protection force constables at stations or by other technicians on trains. The station master can work as a signalling technician — thus ending the need for separate job roles.

An eight-member committee has been tasked to consult these proposals with zonal railways after which the Board will take a final call. These suggestions have been given by zonal railways.

“The proposal also calls for merging the four categories of housekeeping assistants — medical, commercial, environment and housekeeping and carriage and wagon departments. While different persons look after waiting rooms and retiring rooms, officials said these two jobs can be merged into one in less busy stations,” the report said.