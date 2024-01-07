Home

Business

Delhi Winters: 22 Trains Running Late Due To Dense Fog; Check Full List Of Delayed Trains

Delhi Winters: 22 Trains Running Late Due To Dense Fog; Check Full List Of Delayed Trains

Temperatures in Delhi have been plunging below normal and there has also been dense fog. Due to this fog, 22 trains have been running late and the list of the same has been released by Indian Railways.

Indian Railways Releases List Of Delayed Trains (Representative Image)

New Delhi: Delhi has been experiencing cold winters and the maximum and minimum temperatures in the national capital have been plunging below normal, breaking records every day. Along with the cold wave across the city, the visibility has also been extremely poor due to the dense fog. The fog causing lesser visibility has caused severe delay in railway and flight operations. Due to the dense fog in the city, there has been a delay in 22 trains in Delhi and the list of the same has been released by the Indian Railways. Take a look at the list of trains delayed…

Trending Now

22 Trains Delayed In Delhi Due To Dense Fog

As mentioned earlier, at least 22 trains are running late in Delhi due to fog, resulting in low visibility in the region on Sunday morning, Railway officials said. The Indian Railways has also released a list of trains that are delayed and has given details regarding the same.

You may like to read

Ajmer-Katra Pooja Express running late by almost 6.30 hours. Jammutawi Ajmer Express running late by almost 6.30 hours. Ferozpur-Seoni Express running late by almost 6.30 hours. Khajuarao-Kurukshetra Express running late by almost 4 hours. Seoni-Ferozpur Expresss running late by almost 4 hours. 11 Trains including Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express, Kanpur-New Delhi Shramshakti, Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani, Banglore-Nizamuddin, Rajendranagar-New Delhi Rajdhani and Saharsa-New Delhi Vaishali Express are running late by 1-1.30 hours. Muzaffarpur-Anand Vihar Express running late by 2 hours. Chennai-New Delhi GT Express running late by 2 hours. Jammutawi-New Delhi Rajdhani Express running late by 2 hours.

Delhi Weather Forecast For The Week By IMD

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.