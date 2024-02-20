Home

Indian Railways Set To Introduce 50 New Amrit Bharat Trains, Confirms Ashwini Vaishnaw

The Indian Railways has recently witnessed the successful launch of two Amrit Bharat trains, namely the Darbhanga-Ayodhya-Anand Vihar Terminal Amrit Bharat Express and the Malda Town-Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminus (Bengaluru) Amrit Bharat Express. Following this achievement, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has announced that the government has given the green light for 50 additional trains of the same kind. In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), the Union Railway Minister revealed the approval of 50 new Amrit Bharat trains in response to the overwhelming positive feedback received for the initial two trains.

The Amrit Bharat Express trains, hailed for their superfast service and enhanced passenger amenities, have garnered widespread acclaim since their inception. Launched with much fanfare by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 30, these trains have set a new standard for comfort and efficiency in rail travel.

About Amrit Bharat Express

The Amrit Bharat Express trains are revolutionizing the concept of high-speed passenger trains with their innovative design. Featuring the Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) push-pull setup, these trains are equipped with non-air-conditioned coaches, providing a unique travel experience for passengers. The key highlight of this design is the presence of engines at both the front and rear of the train, offering enhanced efficiency and performance. This configuration allows the front engine to pull the train, while the rear engine assists in pushing it forward, ensuring a smooth and efficient journey.

These trains are equipped with “Kavach,” an indigenous technology aiding locomotive pilots to prevent Signal Passing At Danger (SPAD) instances and handle operations during challenging weather conditions.

These trains has special attributes like horizontal sliding windows, semi-permanent couplers linking coaches, wider gangways sealed against dust, aerosol-based fire suppression systems in toilets and electrical sections, emergency disaster management lights, fluorescent guide strips on the floor, bench-style design for certain coaches, and segregation of reserved and unreserved sections using sliding doors.

