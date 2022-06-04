Indian Railways | New Delhi: The western railway zone of the Indian railways has decided to extend trips of 28 trains for the summer vacation. These are special trains that were started to cater to the rising footfall due to the summer holidays across the country. According to a report by Mint, the fare, timings and path of these trains will remain the same.Also Read - Gun Control In Canada: Trudeau Announces 'Freeze' On Handgun Ownership

Indian Railways Summer Special Trains: Full List Of Extended Trains Here