Indian Railways | New Delhi: The western railway zone of the Indian railways has decided to extend trips of 28 trains for the summer vacation. These are special trains that were started to cater to the rising footfall due to the summer holidays across the country. According to a report by Mint, the fare, timings and path of these trains will remain the same.Also Read - Gun Control In Canada: Trudeau Announces 'Freeze' On Handgun Ownership
Indian Railways Summer Special Trains: Full List Of Extended Trains Here
- Train No. 09005 Bandra (T) – Izzatnagar Bi-Weekly Special; extended till 26th June, 2022.
- Train No. 09006 Izzatnagar- Bandra (T) Bi-Weekly Special; extended till 27th June, 2022.
- Train No. 09013 Udhna – Banaras Superfast Weekly Special; extended till 28th June, 2022.
- Train No. 09014 Banaras – Udhna Superfast Weekly Special; extended till 29th June, 2022.
- Train No. 09037 Bandra (T) – Barmer Weekly Special; extended till 29th July, 2022.
- Train No. 09038 Barmer – Bandra (T) Weekly Special; extended till 30th July, 2022.
- Train No. 09039 Bandra (T) – Ajmer Weekly Special; extended till 29th June, 2022.
- Train No. 09040 Ajmer – Bandra (T) Weekly Special; extended till 30th June, 2022.
- Train No. 09045 Udhna – Rewa Weekly Special; extended till 24th June, 2022.
- Train No. 09046 Rewa – Udhna Weekly Special; extended till 25th June, 2022.
- Train No. 09067 Bandra (T) – Udaipur City Weekly Special; extended till 27th June, 2022.
- Train No. 09068 Udaipur City – Bandra (T) Weekly Special; extended till 28th June, 2022.
- Train No. 09069 Surat – Hatia Weekly Special; extended till 30th June, 2022.
- Train No. 09070 Hatia – Surat Weekly Special; extended till 1st July, 2022.
- Train No. 09075 Mumbai Central – Kathgodam Weekly Special; extended till 29th June, 2022.
- Train No. 09076 Kathgodam – Mumbai Central Weekly Special; extended till 30th June, 2022.
- Train No. 09097 Bandra (T) – Jammu Tawi Weekly Special; extended till 26th June, 2022.
- Train No. 09098 Jammu Tawi – Bandra (T) Weekly Special; extended till 28th June, 2022.
- Train No. 09183 Mumbai Central – Banaras Weekly Special; extended till 29th June, 2022.
- Train No. 09184 Banaras – Mumbai Central Weekly Special; extended till 1st July, 2022.
- Train No. 09301 Dr. Ambedkar Nagar – New Delhi Weekly Special; extended till 24th June, 2022.
- Train No. 09302 New Delhi – Dr. Ambedkar Nagar Weekly Special; extended till 25th June, 2022.
- Train No. 09185 Mumbai Central – Kanpur Anwarganj Weekly Special; extended till 25th June, 2022.
- Train No. 09186 Kanpur Anwarganj – Mumbai Central Weekly Special; extended till 26th June, 2022.
- Train No. 09416 Bandra (T) – Gandhidham Weekly Special; extended till 30th June, 2022.
- Train No. 09415 Gandhidham – Bandra (T) Weekly Special; extended till 30th June, 2022.
- Train No. 09523 Okha – Delhi Sarai Rohilla Weekly Special; extended till 28th June, 2022.
- Train No. 09524 Delhi Sarai Rohilla – Okha Weekly Special; extended till 29th June, 2022.