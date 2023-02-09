Home

Business

Indian Railways Tatkal Ticket Booking: Check Timing, Charges, Steps To Book Tatkal Ticket On IRCTC Website

Indian Railways Tatkal Ticket Booking: Interestingly, the Indian Railways offers tatkal booking of train tickets for almost all trains across all reserved classes.

Indian Railways Tatkal Ticket Booking Latest Update

Indian Railways Tatkal Ticket Booking: If you are planning a last-minute trip and have not booked your ticket yet, then don’t worry. The IRCTC allows passengers to book train seats a day before their travel through its Tatkal scheme. In this tatkal ticket booking scheme, you can book tickets for immediate travel plans.

Interestingly, the Indian Railways offers tatkal booking of train tickets for almost all trains across all reserved classes. Be it sleeper, 3AC, 2AC or 1AC, the passengers will get a ticket in the last minute. However, there is also a possibility that the passengers may not get seats as there are only limited seats under Tatkal bookings.

What is Right Time to Book IRCTC Tatkal Ticket

If you want to book AC class tickets (2A/3A/CC/EC/3E), then the booking window will open at 10:00 AM. However, Tatkal tickets for non-AC classes (SL/FC/2S) can be booked from 11:00 AM onwards.

IRCTC Tatkal Ticket Fare Details

The IRCTC charges an extra fee for the tatkal train ticket bookings. If the normal tickets cost Rs 900, then the passengers will have to pay around Rs1300 for a Tatkal ticket. In this case, the IRCTC imposes 30% of the basic fare for all travel classes, except for second class (sitting), and has a fixed rate of 10%.

Here’s how to book Tatkal train tickets on IRCTC website

Visit the IRCTC website- irctc.co.in

Log in with your IRCTC user ID and password.

Then Click on the “Book Ticket”.

Select the “Tatkal” booking type and fill in all the details including source station, destination station, and travel date.

Select your preferred train and class for your journey.

Enter the passenger details.

Then, review the fare and other details, and then click on the “Proceed to Payment”.

Make the payment using a credit card, debit card, net banking, UPI, or other available options.

Confirm the booking.

Download the e-ticket.

Here’s how to book Tatkal train tickets on IRCTC app

First install the IRCTC app on smartphone.

Open the app and Log into your IRCTC account.

Then, elect the “Tatkal Booking” option.

Select the train and date.

Fill in the passenger details.

Select preferred seat class and berth type.

Review ticket fare

Make payment with credit card, debit card, or net banking.

Check the payment status and download the tickets once its gets confirmed.

