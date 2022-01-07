IRCTC Latest News: Rail passengers who are planning to travel and want to know the train ticket fares, here’s an update for you. The passengers can easily know the ticket fare and also the seat availability on train that they are planning to travel in. There are numerous aspects that cross the minds of people before embarking on a journey, but fare details are one that ticks the mind at the very first. Here’s how the passengers can check train fares between two railway stations.Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Indian Railways to Begin Ticket Booking Facility at Post Offices in UP Soon

Step 1: Open the browser of your phone or laptop. Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Indian Railways Plans to Operate Vande Bharat Express Trains With Aluminium-Made Light Coaches Soon

Step 2: Visit the Indian Railway Passenger Enquiry website http://www.indianrail.gov.in/enquiry/StaticPages/StaticEnquiry.jsp?Stati… Also Read - Indian Railways UPDATE: These 14 Trains Originating From Mumbai Cancelled | Details Here

Step 3: Look for Fare Enquiry section or http://www.indianrail.gov.in/enquiry/FARE/FareEnquiry.html

Step 4: Enter the Train Number

Step 5: Enter Train Journey Date

Step 6: Enter Source station & Destination Station

Step 7: Enter Class

Step 8: Enter Quota

Step 9: Click on ‘Get Fare’

Details will appear on the screen.