Indian Railways Time Table 2026: Speed of 549 trains increased, 122 new trains introduced, 86 trains extended... What does TAG mean?

The 122 new trains introduced under TAG 2026 include a mix of premium, express, and passenger services. Among these, 26 Amrit Bharat trains were introduced, including 4 trains via TAG-TOD

With the implementation of the “Timetable of Trains TAG 2026,” Indian Railways has made some substantial enhancements that will lead to faster trains, improved on-time performance, and better overall performance. Overall, under TAG 2026, 122 new trains were introduced, 86 trains extended, 8 frequency increases, 10 trains converted to superfast, and 549 trains speeded up across Indian Railways.

The 122 new trains introduced under TAG 2026 include a mix of premium, express, and passenger services. Among these, 26 Amrit Bharat trains were introduced, including 4 trains via TAG-TOD. “The highest share comes from Mail/Express trains with 60 services, of which 8 were introduced via TAG-TOD. In addition, 2 Humsafar trains, 2 Jan Shatabdi trains, 2 Namo Bharat Rapid Rail services, and 2 Rajdhani trains were introduced,” Ministry of Railways in its press release said.

In the Central Railway (CR) zone, 4 new trains have been introduced, 6 trains extended, and 30 trains speeded up. The East Coast Railway (ECOR) has seen the introduction of 4 new trains, extension of 4 trains, and 3 trains speeded up. The East Central Railway (ECR) recorded a significant expansion with 20 new trains introduced, 20 trains extended, and 12 trains speeded up. In the Eastern Railway (ER), 6 new trains were introduced, 4 trains extended, and 32 trains speeded up.

The North Central Railway (NCR) introduced 2 new trains, extended 4 trains, increased frequency of 2 trains, and speeded up 1 train. The North Eastern Railway (NER) added 8 new trains, extended 4, increased frequency of 2, and speeded up 12 trains. As per the press release published by the Ministry of Railways, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) introduced 10 new trains and speeded up 36 trains. The Northern Railway (NR) introduced 20 new trains, extended 10, and speeded up 24 trains, while the North Western Railway (NWR) added 12 new trains, extended 6, increased frequency of 2, and speeded up 89 trains.

The Southern Railway (SR), introduced 6 new trains, 4 extended, 2 converted to superfast, and 75 trains speeded up. The South Western Railway (SWR) introduced 8 new trains, extended 6, converted 8 to superfast, and speeded up 117 trains, the highest among all zones.

The West Central Railway (WCR) introduced 8 new trains and 27 trains speeded up. The Western Railway (WR) introduced 10 new trains, extended 10, increased frequency of 2 and speeded up 80 trains.

Under TAG 2026, the speed of 549 trains was increased, and, therefore, it is now much more likely that trains will arrive at their destinations on time. Out of these,

376 trains were speeded up by 5 to 15 minutes

105 trains by 16 to 30 minutes

48 trains by 31 to 59 minutes

20 trains by 60 minutes or more

Further, 28 Vande Bharat trains were added to enhance semi-high-speed connectivity. Altogether, these categories account for the grand total of 122 new trains introduced during the period.The South Western Railway (SWR) led with a major contribution, including 66 trains speeded up by 5–15 minutes, 29 by 16–30 minutes, 12 by 31–59 minutes, and 10 by 60 minutes or more. The Central Railway (CR) speeded up 13 trains by 5–15 minutes, 13 by 16–30 minutes, and 4 by 31–59 minutes. The East Coast Railway (ECOR) speeded up 2 trains by 5–15 minutes and 1 train by 16–30 minutes. The East Central Railway (ECR) speeded up 7 trains by 5–15 minutes, 2 by 16–30 minutes, 2 by 31–59 minutes, and 1 train by 60 minutes or more. The Eastern Railway (ER) recorded improvement with 29 trains speeded up by 5–15 minutes and 3 trains by 16–30 minutes.

