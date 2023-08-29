Home

Indian Railways To Install Facial Recognition System At Over 200 Major Stations: Details Inside

The Indian Railways plans to overhaul the security of at least 200 stations, including some in the East Central Railway (ECR) jurisdiction.

The initiative is part of the Indian Railways' efforts to enhance security and passenger safety (Image: ANI)

New Delhi: The Indian Railways plans to install AI-powered facial recognition systems at all major stations in the Danapur division of the East Central Railway, including Patna Junction. The systems will be linked to a database of criminal records and will help identify wanted persons and prevent crime at railway stations. This initiative is part of the Indian Railways’ efforts to enhance security and passenger safety, as per a report in the Financial Express.

The Chief Public Relations Officer Talks About a State-of-the-Art Security System

ECR Chief Public Relations Officer Birendra Kumar said that the Indian Railways is committed to ensuring the safety of passengers during their journey and on railway platforms. He added that Patna Junction is a major railway hub with a daily footfall of about 3 to 4 lakh passengers. Therefore, the railway plans to provide a state-of-the-art security system at all major stations, on par with airports. He also said that the facial recognition system will be a boon in curbing criminal activities on railway premises, as the report also said.

Overhaul of Security at At Least 200 Stations

The Indian Railways plans to overhaul the security of at least 200 stations, including some in the East Central Railway (ECR) jurisdiction. This is in response to the increasing threats from terrorists, Maoist outfits, and habitual offenders. The security measures will include the installation of facial recognition systems (FRS), luggage scanners, sniffers, and random luggage checks.

RPF Focuses on Threats from Terrorists and Maoists

A senior RPF officer said that these security measures are urgently needed to protect passengers from harm. He added that the threats from terrorists and Maoists are especially concerning in Bihar and Jharkhand. The officer also said that the railway is committed to providing a safe and secure environment for all passengers.

“Security measures like provision of FRS, luggage scanners, sniffers, and random luggage check are the needs of hours at a time when threats from terrorists, Maoist outfits, harassment of women passengers, and habitual offenders are looming large at most of the stations in Bihar and Jharkhand,” a senior RPF official was quoted saying in a report in the Times of India.

