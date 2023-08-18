Home

Indian Railways to Introduce New Push-Pull Train with Improved Amenities for Sleeper and Second Class Passengers

The push-pull mode of operating locomotive-hauled trains allows trains to be driven from both ends with locomotives attached to the front as well as the rear.

The push-pull train is currently under production and is expected to be launched by October 2023. (Representative image: Wikimedia Commons)

New Delhi: Indian Railways is constantly working to improve its infrastructure and services for passengers, and in the process, it has introduced new trains, renovated stations, and also launched the One Station, One Product scheme. Diving into the vastness in which it functions, Indian Railways operates over 10,000 trains daily, of which about 7,000 are passenger trains. It is the largest railway network in the continent and the second-largest in the world. It transports more than 10 million passengers every day, mostly from lower-income groups.

Now, to enhance the travel experience of these passengers, Indian Railways is introducing a new type of train called the push-pull train. The new push-pull train, designed to run at 130 kilometers per hour, will provide a comfortable and convenient travel experience for long-distance sleepers and second-class sitting passengers. The train will have continuous pathway lighting, plush and improved toilets, a sufficient number of charging points, and other amenities, as per a report in the Deccan Herald.

Push-Pull Train: Features

The push-pull train, which is expected to be renamed once it is introduced in the Indian Railways, will have eight second-seated coaches to accommodate more passengers in the unreserved category. This is likely to benefit migrant workers, who can travel to their hometowns at a lower cost. Each second-seated coach will have seating for 100 passengers.

What Does the Railway Ministry Say?

The push-pull mode of operating locomotive-hauled trains allows trains to be driven from both ends, with locomotives attached to the front as well as the rear. “Advantages of running trains in [the] push-pull mode include enhanced safety of train operation, reduced journey time, a comfortable ride [jerk-free], and cost-effectiveness. The push-pull composition is also a future-ready solution for up to 160 kmph speed potential, as trains can be run with existing rolling stock [electric locomotives and LHB coaches]. Besides, it can also do away with the noisy and polluting power cars, thereby saving on precious diesel.” A railway ministry spokesperson was quoted saying this in the Hindustan Times.

Launch Date of Push-Pull Trains

The push-pull train is currently under production and is expected to be launched by October 2023. A total of two trains are planned to be introduced.

