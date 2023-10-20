Home

Indian Railways to Launch 3 More Vande Bharat Trains For Jammu And Kashmir, Northeast: Check Route, Timing Details

Indian Railways has also planned to introduce 75 such trains by March 2024 and also expected to roll out two other versions – Vande Metro and Vande Bharat Sleeper Car in the current fiscal.

Indian Railways plans to launch one Vande Bharat train for Tripura while the other one is planned for Meghalaya.

Vande Bharat Express Train Latest Update: In an effort to boost connectivity and expand its network, the Indian Railways said it is planning to roll out three more ultra-modern Vande Bharat Express trains in the FY 2023-24 for Jammu and Kashmir, and some Northeastern states. However, it is not yet clear the expected time of the launch of the trains but it is expected that it will be introduced once railway lines in both the regions will get electrified.

As per a report by TOI, the Indian Railways plans to launch one Vande Bharat train for Tripura while the other one is planned for Meghalaya. The report also claimed that both these Vande Bharat trains are likely to be introduced in the next financial year.

The development comes as the Indian Railways has entered into a new era of mobility with the introduction of new Vande Bharat Express trains on its network. The Indian Railways has also planned to introduce 75 such trains by March 2024 and also expected to roll out two other versions – Vande Metro and Vande Bharat Sleeper Car in the current fiscal.

New Vande Bharat Trains For Tripura, Meghalaya

The Indian Railways said it will run two more semi-high speed trains for the Northeast – while one will be for Tripura , the other will be for Meghalaya.

New Vande Bharat Trains For Jammu and Kashmir

The Indian Railways said it will run new Vande Bharat trains for Jammu and Kashmir after the Jammu-Srinagar line becomes functional. The Jammu-Srinagar railway line is expected to be operational within this financial year. It should be noted that the Chennai-based factory is developing Vande Bharat for Jammu and Kashmir region with heating facility inside the compartments as well as for the water lines to avoid freezing.

Last month, PM Modi flagged off 9 new Vande Bharat Express trains to boost connectivity across eleven states such as Kerala, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Odisha, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Bihar, Jharkhand and Gujarat.

In a statement, the Indian Railways said that new trains will be the fastest on routes of their operation and will help save considerable time for the passengers.

