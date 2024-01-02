Home

Indian Railways to Operate More Than 100 Trains From Bihar to Ayodhya, Check Route, Timing

Indian Railways said the newly commissioned Ayodhya Dham Junction-Anand Vihar Terminal (22425/22426) Vande Bharat Express will operate six days a week.

To facilitate the travel of devotees from Bihar and other states, the Indian Railways planned to run special trains from multiple regions of the country.

IRCTC Latest News Today: As Ayodhya is getting ready for the consecration ceremony of Ram Temple on January 22, the Indian Railways said it will run more than 100 trains from Bihar alone and three trains from each of its 38 districts to help devotees reach Ayodhya conveniently. As per the Indian Railways, these special trains will follow the routes of the regular trains that run during the Chhath festival.

The consecration ceremony of Ram Temple will be attended by dignitaries from all across the globe. Thousands of devotees are expected to visit the grand temple after its inauguration by PM Modi.

Check Route, Timing, Stoppage

The Indian Railways said these special trains will not stop at Ayodhya Dham station but at nearby stations like Delhi, Lucknow, Varanasi and Gorakhpur. The move comes as the administration could manage the huge influx of devotees.

Apart from trains, Ayodhya is also making arrangements for the accommodation of the devotees and in this regard, a three-storey Dharamshala has been built on Shri Ram Path, near the temple.

Trains from Anand Vihar to Ayodhya

Apart from this, the Indian Railways said the newly commissioned Ayodhya Dham Junction-Anand Vihar Terminal (22425/22426) Vande Bharat Express will operate six days a week.

The Northern Railway-Lucknow division, in a written statement, said that train would depart from Anand Vihar Terminal at 6:10 am and would reach Ayodhya Dham Junction at 2:30 pm.

While returning, the train would depart from Ayodhya Dham junction at 3:20 pm and would reach Anand Vihar Terminal at 11:40 pm. The train would reach Charbagh at 5:15 pm and Kanpur Central at 6:35 pm.

The Railways said the train won’t operate on Wednesday. From January 4, the train would start its commercial operation.

Last week, PM Modi flagged off the new Ayodhya Cantt to Anand Vihar Terminal Delhi Vande Bharat Express train, providing a semi-high speed train service between Delhi and Ayodhya Cantt ahead of the consecration ceremony at Ram Mandir.

