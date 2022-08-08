New Delhi: Indian Railways along with the Central Government is all set to open its scenic Delhi to Kashmir rail route alongside the world’s tallest railway bridge on the Chenab River in district Reasi on the Baramulla railway line. Both these projects are at their completion stage and passengers will soon be able to chug through the beauty of Kashmir valley and upon the bridge. The Katra to Banihal railway track has been constructed with a 12.6 km long T-49B tunnel. This rail track is said to be 111 km long and majority of it is completed. A total of 37 bridges are to be constructed in the Banihal track, including 26 major bridges and 11 minor bridges, there are also 35 tunnels on in Srinagar.Also Read - Amazon Partners With Indian Railways to Boost Delivery Services, Plans Operation on More Than 110 Intercity Routes

The 111 km railways line from Katra to Banihal is in progress on the difficult km stretch, that spans the Himalayan mountain range. 97 km of this section will consist of tunnels. The rail line has been laid on three sections of 25 km from Udhampur to Katra, 18 km from Banihal to Qazigund and 118 km from Qazigund to Baramulla and trains also run on them.

The Jammu railway line, which is expected to be completed by 2023, has a 93-km stretch of tunnels across the Himalayas. Out of 110 km from Udhampur to Banihal, 93 km of the track consists of tunnels and a lighting system will also be installed in these tunnels to control the trains. The stations to be built near these series of tunnels include:

Reasi Salal A Salal B Daga Bhasin Didhar Singaldan Sambar

While the tracks are on their completion with tunnels and other systems in place, the world’s largest railway bridge on the Chenab river in district Reasi on the Baramulla railway line is in the final stages of completion.

World’s Tallest Railway Bridge

India will achieve a milestone by constructing the highest railway bridge in the world. The overarch deck will be completed with golden joints later this month.

This bridge is located on the upper side of Salal Bandh near Kavari village in the Reasi district.

It is being constructed by the Northern Railway at an estimated cost of Rs 28,000 crore as part of the Udhampur-Sringar-Baramulla Rail Link Project. This railway bridge will be 35 meters higher than the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France.

Named ‘Chenab Bridge’, this railway bridge will be 359 meters higher than the water level of the Chenab river and its length will be 1315 meters.

Out of the 111 km there is 97 km of tunneling which is more than 85%. Tunneling on this scale has not been done in any other part of the country. About 86 km of tunneling work has been completed so far.

Built on Darya Chenab, the arch of this bridge is capable of withstanding winds of 266 km per hour.

The length of the bridge is 1315 meters. The weight of the installed arch is 10,619 metric tons. The steel used in the structure is suitable for temperatures ranging from minus 10 degrees Celsius to minus 40 degrees Celsius.

The bridge will have a minimum lifespan of 120 years and will be built for trains at a speed of 100 km.

This bridge has the ability to withstand winds of 266 km per hour and withstand blast load and withstand severe earthquakes.

According to news agency ANI, Gary Dhar Raja Gopalan, Deputy Managing Director of African Company said, “The completion of the 359-meter high arch deck above Chenab river will be an extraordinary achievement. I pay tribute to every engineer and worker who has contributed to this unprecedented engineering achievement. This golden joint will be written in golden letters in the history of Indian Railways. All the structural engineering work has been done by Indian engineers making the Chenab Railway Bridge a symbol of ‘self-sufficient India'”.

After the completion of the steel arch of the bridge, the arch above the deck will also be completed this month. The completion will add a new chapter to the history of Jammu and Kashmir.

(With ANI inputs)