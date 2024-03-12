Home

Indian Railways to Operate These Holi Special Trains to Patna, Gaya, Varanasi: Check Route, Full Schedule

Holi Special Trains: As the festival of Holi is around the corner, the Indian Railways has planned to operate 15 Holi Special Trains for the passengers who want to travel to their hometowns during the holidays. Earlier, the Central Railway had also notified to operate 112 Holi special train services in March.

The Indian Railways recently released the full schedules, fares, and routes for these Holi Special Trains. The Indian Railways said these trains will connect cities like Patna, Gaya, Katra, Varanasi, Saharanpur, Saharsa, and Ambala to various regions of the country while around six trains will leave from the national capital.

Full List of Holi 2024 Special Trains

LTT Mumbai-Banaras Weekly Specials (6 services)

LTT Mumbai-Danapur Bi-Weekly Superfast Specials (6 services)

LTT Mumbai-Samastipur Weekly Superfast Specials (4 services)

LTT Mumbai-Prayagraj Weekly Superfast AC Specials (8 services)

LTT Mumbai-Thivim Weekly AC Specials (6 services)

List Of Holi 2024 Special Trains: Date And Route

Train number 04033 will start from Delhi on March 22 and 29 and will run between New Delhi and Udhampur. On return, train number 04034 will stop at Sonipat, Panipat, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Ambala Cantt, Ludhiana Cantt, Jalandhar Cantt, Pathankot Cantt, and Jammu Tawi.

The Indian Railways aid another Holi Special Train for Vaishno Devi will be operated twice a week on Wednesdays and Sundays and according to the schedule, this train will leave from Delhi between March 24 and 31.

This train will run twice a week on Thursdays and Mondays on its return journey that will begin from March 25 to April 1.

Another special train will run from Delhi to Varanasi between March 21 and 30 and this train will run on Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

Other special train will be operated from Varanasi to Delhi will run between March 22 and 31.

As per the schedule, the Holi special train from Katra to Varanasi will run once a week and will depart from Katra on Sundays and return from Varanasi on Tuesdays.

