New Delhi: In order to avoid the rush, the Indian Railway has decided to introduce a special Rajdhani Express between New Delhi and Patna. Keeping in mind the festivities this special train will depart from New Delhi on 22.10.2022, 25.10.2022 and 27.10.2022 at 07.10 p.m.to arrive at Patna Jn. at 06.50 a.m. the next day. In the return direction, the 02249 Patna – New Delhi Reserved Festival Special Rajdhani Expres train will depart from Patna on 23.10.2022 and 26 .10.2022 at 09.00 a.m.to arrive at New Delhi at 08.55 p.m. the same day.

Having AC class accommodations, the 02250/ 02249 New Delhi- Patna – New Delhi Reserved Festival Special Rajdhani Expres train will stop at Kanpur Central, Prayagraj Jn. and Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Jn. stations en route in both directions.

Meanwhile, Indian Railways notified 32 additional special services for the festival season, for the convenience of rail travellers and to clear extra rush of passengers.

Currently, Indian Railways is running 2,561 trips of 211 special trains (in pairs) till Chhath Puja this year.

Special Trains have been planned to connect major destinations across the country on railway routes, like Darbhanga, Azamgarh, Saharsa, Bhagalpur, Muzaffarpur, Firozpur, Patna, Katihar and Amritsar.

“Railways has notified additional 32 special services to ensure smooth and comfortable travel for the passengers during this festive season, while 179 special services were notified earlier,” the Railways said in a press statement.

Earlier on October 4, Indian Railways had notified 179 special services for the convenience of rail travellers.