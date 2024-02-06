Home

Indian Railways to Start Aastha Special Train From Jammu to Ayodhya Today: Check Details Here

Last month, the Indian Railways had cancelled four Aastha Special Trains that were to leave for Ayodhya from Jammu and Kashmir due to significant influx of pilgrims at Ayodhya.

After the inauguration, this will be the first special train from Jammu to Ayodhya.

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The Indian Railways is all set to launch Aastha Special Train from Jammu and Kashmir to Ayodhya on Tuesday. As per the latest schedule, the train will be launched at 11 AM. After the inauguration, this will be the first special train from Jammu to Ayodhya.

Giving details, a Northern Railways official informed Republic TV that these trains will be rescheduled, considering the current heavy rush at Ayodhya. The move to cancel these trains reflects the Railway’s commitment to ensuring the safety and convenience of pilgrims during this period of heightened demand for visits to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Earlier, the Indian Railways had announced that it will run more than 200 Aastha special trains to Ayodhya after the Ram Temple consecration ceremony. The Railways had also said that it will only be operational stoppages on this train which will run from various cities and tier 1 and tier 2 towns across India to the Ayodhya Dham station and back for 100 days after the Ram Temple is open for devotees, India Today reported citing sources aware of the matter.

