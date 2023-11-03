Home

Indian Railways to Start Bharat Gaurav Train for Northeast States Fron Nov 16: Check Route, Timing, Package

The Railways said the train will cover Guwahati, Sivasagar, Jorhat & Kaziranga in Assam, Unakoti, Agartala and Udaipur in Tripura, Dimapur and Kohima in Nagaland, and Shillong and Cherrapunji in Meghalaya over 15 days.

The Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist train will be commencing its journey from Delhi Safdarjung Railway Station on November 16, 2023.

New Delhi: The Ministry of Railways in collaboration with the IRCTC, will operate Bharat Gaurav Train — a ‘North East Discovery’ tour to promote the North Eastern states of the country. The ministry said the specially curated tour on the Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist train will be commencing its journey from Delhi Safdarjung Railway Station on November 16, 2023.

Check Full Schedule

What Are The Features of Train

The Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist train includes numerous features including restaurants, a flameless kitchen, shower cubicles, sensor-based washroom functions, a foot massager, and a mini library.

The train offers three types of accommodation — AC I, AC II and AC III. The train also has enhanced security features like CCTV cameras, electronic safes and dedicated security guards appointed for each coach.

Know All About The Tour Package

For over 14 nights and 15 days, the first stop of this train will be at Guwahati where tourists will visit Kamakhya Temple, followed by Umananda Temple and a sunset cruise on the Brahmaputra River.

This train will leave then on the overnight journey for Naharlagun Railway Station which is 30 km from the next destination Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh.

The next city will be Sivasagar which is the old capital of the Ahom Kingdom in the Eastern part of Assam, and the famous Shiva temple Sivadol is also a part of the itinerary besides other heritage sites like Talatal Ghar and Rang Ghar (Colosseum of the East).

Tourists will get a chance to visit the tea gardens at Jorhat and an overnight stay at Kaziranga along with an early morning jungle safari at Kaziranga National Park will be experienced by the tourists.

Places it will cover:

Assam – Guwahati, Sivasagar, Jorhat and Kaziranga

Tripura – Unakoti, Agartala and Udaipur

Nagaland – Dimapur and Kohima

Meghalaya – Shillong and Cherrapunji

Date of journey:

16 November 2023

Place of commencement:

Delhi’s Safdarjung Railway Station

Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.