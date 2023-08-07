Home

Business

Indian Railways To Start First International Train Services Between India, Bhutan Soon

Indian Railways To Start First International Train Services Between India, Bhutan Soon

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar said the train between the neighbouring countries will be operated from Assam in India and will be aimed at improving tourism between the two nations.

Once completed, it would be the first-ever railway connection between India and Bhutan.

New Delhi: Here comes a piece of good news for rail passengers. The Indian Railways will soon start international train services between India and Bhutan. Giving details, Union External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar said the train between the neighbouring countries will be operated from Assam in India and will be aimed at improving tourism between the two nations.

Trending Now

Big Boost For Tourism

Talking about the ongoing progress in the matter, S Jaishankar said that Bhutan is “very keen” to increase points for the movement of tourists.

According to an ANI report, EAM Dr S Jaishankar said, “We are in talks on the Rail link between Bhutan and Assam as Bhutan is very keen to open more points for tourists and it is very good for Assam.”

First Railway Link Between India, Bhutan

Once completed, it would be the first-ever railway connection between India and Bhutan and is expected to be completed by 2026.

In April this year, Bhutan’s Foreign Minister Dr Tandi Dorji had said that the Bhutan government will first work on this project and then look at connecting other regions like Samtse, Phuentsholing, Nganglam, and Samdrupjongkhar.

Earlier, Bhutan Live stated in a report that the survey to start the construction of the railway link between India and Bhutan was completed in April 2023 and the railway link will connect Bhutan’s Gelephu and Kokrajar in India’s Assam.

Jaishankar On Border Talks Between India, China

Jaishankar also spoke about border talks between India and China and said it has not been “halted” and both the countries “have made progress on key tension points in the last three years.”

The foreign minister further added that there has been progress on key tension points between the two countries in the last three years. He further informed that another meeting on the border talks will be held soon.

India and China have time and again faced border disputes and they date back to 1962. The most recent clash was in June 2020, when Indian and Chinese troops engaged in a brawl in the Galwan Valley.

Both countries have been holding several rounds of military-level talks to solve issues in the border regions.

On April 23 this year, the 18th round of India- China Corps Commander Level Meeting was held at the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on the Chinese side.

Jaishankar today said that over the last nine years the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has been “significantly enhancing border infrastructure, including in the areas along Northern frontier”.

“Post 2014, when there is big push on border infrastructure, contestation and patroling has increased from the Chinese side,” said Jaishankar.

The foreign minister said that India is in talks with Bhutan for railway connectivity with Assam.

“We are in talks on the Rail link between Bhutan and Assam, Bhutan is very keen to open more points for tourists and it is very good for Assam,” Jaishankar said.

Meanwhile, on talks between Bhutan and China, Jaishankar said, “…they are having negotiations, and 24 rounds have been completed. They will be holding more rounds. We track carefully what affects us. It is for them to determine the pace.”

Speaking on Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, Jaishankar said, “Kailash Mansarovar – Infrastructure is building up, there is a need for a tunnel there, Border Road Organisation (BRO) is working and planning it. But, there is no signal from China on coming back to the old process”.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES