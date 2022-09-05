INDIAN RAILWAYS UPDATE: Indian Railways on Monday, September 3 cancelled over 250 trains due to maintenance and operational reasons. Before commencing/planning any trip, passengers are requested to check train details by visiting https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES app. Among the cancelled trains are those operating between Bihar, UP, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, New Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir and West Bengal among others.Also Read - You Have Right To Avail THIS Facility From IRCTC If The Train Is Late

FULL LIST OF CANCELLED TRAINS ON SEPTEMBER 5

00113 , 01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01609 , 01610 , 01620 , 01623 , 01885 , 03051 , 03052 , 03085 , 03086 , 03087 , 03094 , 03591 , 03592 , 04601 , 04602 , 04615 , 04616 , 04647 , 04648 , 04685 , 04686 , 04699 , 04700 , 04984 , 05031 , 05032 , 05091 , 05092 , 05334 , 05366 , 05453 , 05454 , 05459 , 06663 , 06664 , 06977 , 06980 , 07321 , 07330 , 07906 , 07907 , 08267 , 08268 , 08429 , 08430 , 08741 , 08742 , 08743 , 08744 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09483 , 09497 , 09498 , 09499 , 09500 , 10101 , 10102 , 12102 , 12347 , 12348 , 12811 , 12855 , 12856 , 13027 , 13028 , 13029 , 13030 , 13045 , 13046 , 13426 , 15777 , 15778 , 16568 , 18110 , 18237 , 18239 , 18240 , 20821 , 20843 , 20948 , 20949 , 22321 , 22322 , 22648 , 22941 , 31411 , 31414 , 31423 , 31432 , 31711 , 31712 , 33657 , 33658 , 36811 , 36812 , 36813 , 36814 , 36818 , 36822 , 36826 , 36828 , 36833 , 36834 , 36836 , 36837 , 36841 , 36845 , 36846 , 36848 , 36850 , 36852 , 36853 , 36854 , 36855 , 36860 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37731 , 37732 , 37746 , 37781 , 37782 , 37784 , 37786 , 37811 , 37812 , 37814 , 37815 , 37818 , 37822 , 37823 , 37826 , 37827 , 37829 , 37832 , 37834 , 37837 , 37838 , 37840 , 37843 , 37844 , 37848 , 37849 , 37850 , 37852 , 37854 , 37855 , 37857 , 52540 , 52541 , 52544 , 52590 , 52591 , 52594

HOW TO CHECK IF YOUR TRAIN IS CANCELLED OR NOT?

There are multiple ways to check if your train is right on time or not. One can check the same using the authentic websites of IRCTC/Indian Railways. Here's how you can check your train status on National Train Enquiry System (NTES)—official Indian Railways site for travellers using railways for taking holiday vacation trips, official trips, tours, and daily commutes.