India’s 42nd Vande Bharat train gets major upgrade to 20 coaches after two years; See route and key stations

Indian Railways upgrades the 42nd Vande Bharat Express on the Ahmedabad–Mumbai route to 20 coaches, boosting passenger capacity and improving travel convenience on one of India’s busiest railway corridors.

Indian Railways has converted the country’s 42nd Vande Bharat Express into a 20-coach rake to meet growing passenger demand on one of India’s busiest railway routes. The latest semi-high-speed train to undergo such an expansion began commercial operations between Ahmedabad and Mumbai Central just shy of two years ago.

The Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Express will now feature two more AC chair car coaches

The Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Express now has 20 coaches

Thanks to this latest expansion, the semi-high-speed train will be able to accommodate approximately 278 more passengers at any given time. Increased coach capacity will allow passengers to enjoy improved seating availability when booking tickets on the Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central rail corridor.

Railway Ministry officials noted that the decision to expand the Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Express was taken in order to deal with high passenger occupancy rates on the semi-high-speed train. Indian Railways hopes the additional coaches will reduce overcrowding and ensure there are enough seats for travellers during peak travel seasons.

About the 42nd Vande Bharat Express

It is officially known as Indian Railways Train Number 22439/22440 Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Express. The semi-high-speed rail service is administered by the Western Railway zone of Indian Railways.

PM Modi flagged off the 42nd Vande Bharat Express on March 12, 2024, ahead of its inaugural run between Ahmedabad and Mumbai Central. Passenger services via Vande Bharat Train Number 22439/22440 began the following day.

RailBengonna confirmed that the Ahmedabad–Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Express runs via a 491-kilometre-long route that takes just under 5 hours 40 minutes to complete. With average speeds of about 90 kilometres per hour, the semi-high-speed train provides some of the fastest and most comfortable rail services between Gujarat and Maharashtra.

The Ahmedabad–Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Express currently runs six days a week with services being suspended on Sundays. While on board, passengers can enjoy airline-style seats, automatic door systems, and advanced passenger information systems.

Stopping at important transit points between Gujarat and Maharashtra

With some of the busiest routes in India, the Ahmedabad–Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Express makes several important stoppages at:

Vadodara Junction (CR)

Surat (ST)

Vapi Junction (VPKm)

Borivali (BORA)

Today’s Development is the Latest in Vande Bharat Expansion

Since its introduction in 2019, the Vande Bharat Express has become one of Indian Railways’ flagship projects. As of January 2026, India currently has over 160 Vande Bharat trains that run on busy railway routes connecting major cities from coast to coast.

Indian Railways’ decision to increase coach capacity on the Ahmedabad–Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Express is the latest in a series of nationwide expansions. By doubling down on Vande Bharat services and upgrading select routes to 20 coach rakes Indian Railways is revolutionizing high speed rail travel in India.

