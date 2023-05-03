Home

Indian Railways Set To Launch Northeast’s 1st Vande Bharat Express On Guwahati-New Jalpaiguri Route: 5 Facts

The North East Frontier Railway zone (NFR) has been tasked with the launch of the Guwahati-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express soon.

New Delhi: Good news for northeast as Indian Railways is set to introduce Vande Bharat Express in the Guwahati-New Jalpaiguri (NJP) route. The North East Frontier Railway zone (NFR) has been tasked with the launch of the Guwahati-New Jalpaiguri Express soon.

Vande Bharat Express On Guwahati-NJP Route: 5 Points To Know

The Guwahati-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express will have 16 coaches. The train is set to start the journey from Guwahati in Assam to New Jalpaiguri in West Bengal’s Siliguri and vice versa.

The new Guwahati-NJP train will be able to run at a maximum speed of 110 km per hour. "The speed taken by a train depends on the rolling stock capacity, which is very high in Vande Bharat Express, and the track capacity," an official said.

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has already started preparatory work for the grand launch of the fastest train of India in this region.

“Yes, it is true that Vande Bharat Express will be launched soon in the northeast,” an official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Guwahati-NJP route’s Vande Bharat Express train halts are yet to be decided. At present, the NFR is running Vande Bharat Express only between Howrah and New Jalpaiguri, both in West Bengal.

Vande Bharat Metro Coming Soon

The Indian Railways is set to launch Vande Metro, a mini version of the Vande Bharat Express trains, by December 2023. The Vande Metro will connect big cities with short distance by metro rail network cities.

“This (Vande Metro) will enable job seekers and students to get world-class transport from one city to another with saving time. Along with this, it will also help in reducing the pressure of congestion on local trains. The train will be ready by December,” Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

A High-Speed Test Track has been prepared for the first time to speed up the construction of high-speed trains. “The test track consists of several facilities wherein the train and the signalling system are tested on different parameters. Work on the test track is progressing at a fast pace. It will benefit a lot,” Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

“Today, Vande Bharat is being discussed a lot and in the coming times, India will emerge as its exporter. For this, it is necessary that all the work of testing and testing will be on the test track,” Vaishnaw.

