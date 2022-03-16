Indian Railways Latest News Today: Amid accusations from the Opposition members, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday said the government has no plans to privatise the Indian Railways and opposition parties’ contention in this regard is hypothetical. Saying that the railways will continue to fulfill social obligations, he said there was no plan to privatise freight corridors either.Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Railways Set to Resume India-Bangladesh Train Services From Next Week Nearly After 2 Years

"It is only a hypothetical point…The track belongs to railways, stations belong to railways, engines belong to railways, trains belong to railways, signalling systems belong to railways…(there is) no talk of privatisation…no plans to privatise railways," the minister asserted.

Vaishnaw also stressed that Rs 60,000 crore subsidy is provided on passenger fares. He further said if the social obligation is taken out, the operating ratio — a key parameter to gauge performance of an entity — of the Indian Railways will be about 85 per cent. However, it is currently little below 100.

The statement from the Railway Minister comes as several MPs accused the government of trying to privatise the railways during a discussion in the Parliament.

Replying to a discussion on demands for grants for the railway ministry for 2022-23 in Lok Sabha, the minister also said the railways has resolved the recent “misunderstanding” with regard to recruitment in a sympathetic manner.

“There is no ban on recruitment…recruitment is going on for 1.14 lakh vacancies,” he said while responding to various issues raised by MPs during the discussion.

Replying to issues related to the proposed bullet train between Mumbai and Ahmedabad, he said 99.7 per cent of the land acquisition in Gujarat segment has been completed, and 750 pillars have been constructed. The work on the bullet train project is progressing at a rate of 8 km per month, which will be increased to 10 km a month.

“Who says bullet trains cannot run on Indian land,” he said, while questioning the contention of the TMC.

Vaishnaw said as many as 18 railway projects are pending in West Bengal because of lack of cooperation from the state government.

The minister said efforts are being made to upgrade the speed of Vande Bharat trains to 200 km per hour from the current 160 km an hour. He said 400 such trains will be introduced in the coming years.

(With inputs from PTI)