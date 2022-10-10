New Delhi: The Indian Rupee’s precarious position against the US Dollar persists and Reserve Bank of India’s moves to contain the free fall of the Indian currency seems to pay less heed.Also Read - Breaking | Rupee Plunge Continues! At 82.24, Lowest Ever Against USD

At 9:26 am IST, Indian Rupee was trading at a record low 82.33 against the US Dollar. Also Read - 1 Dollar Equals 82 Rupees Soon? Day Not Far Seeing The Indian Rupee's Free Fall

Also Read - India's War-Chest Falling Faster Than War's Fading Pace -- Report Says 'RBI Fighting Lost INR Battle'