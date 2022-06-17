Share Market Today | New Delhi: Indian share market on June 17 saw the worst week since May 2020. In one week alone, the indices shed over 5 per cent of their value. This came as the US Federal Reserve hiked the interest rate by 75 basis points, in order to control the surging inflation. Another similar rate hike next month was also hinted at during the FOMC announcement by Jerome Powell. Following the rate hike, the Swiss National Bank raised its interest rates for the first time in the last 15 years.Also Read - Order Today, Receive Today: This Logistics Company Launches Same Day Delivery In 15 Cities | Check Details Here

On Friday, Sensex ended 135 points in the red at 51,360.42. Nifty dipped 67 points and ended below 15,300 at 15,277.90. Both the indices touched their yearly lows. The fall of the share markets on Thursday left investors weaker by Rs 5 lakh crore.

Asian Markets Fall

However, the fall is not an isolated event. Almost all the big markets across asia saw similar losses. Japan's Nikkei index shed 6.7 per cent in the last week. Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 3.5 per cent and Korea's KOSPI index fell 6 per cent.

Nifty fell over 5 per cent and Indonesia’s Jakarta Composite index fell 2.5 per cent.

Biggest Losers in Sensex on Friday

In Sensex, Asian Paints, Wipro, Dr Reddy’s. Titan, TCS, Tech Mahindra, Sun Pharma and Maruti were the top losers on Friday. It must be noted, Wipro, Infosys, Tech Mahindra were among the stocks that touched a 52-week low on Thursday.