New Delhi: For the fourth consecutive day, Indian share markets closed marginally in the red. Sensex closed 150 points lower at 57,683. Nifty50, on the other hand, shed 70 points and closed at 17,206. The shares of tech giants Wipro and Infosys were the top gainers in Sensex. Sun Pharma and TCS were the top losers.

In Nifty50, bank stocks showed a strong performance with Federal Bank and HDFC gaining the most. Bandhan Bank, RBL Bank and IDFC First Bank were the top losers. SBI shares showed a volatile trade, closing in the red.

Media stocks were the top loser in Nifty today. TV 18 and Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Nazara shares were the top losers in Nifty Media.

The share markets saw highly volatile trade on Monday with a range of over 900 points. Sensex touched a high of 58,141.96 and a low of 57,167 to close at 57,683 points. The high volatility can be credited to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Mixed reports have been emerging around the conflict. With American President Joe Biden and US media reporting that the tensions have been rising, a different section of the media has been reporting that the world leaders are progressing towards a ceasefire.

According to media reports, the share markets are expected to stay volatile till the matter resolves.