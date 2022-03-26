New Delhi: India’s smartphone exports are likely to jump by 83 per cent in 2021-2022 as compared to 2020-21 to Rs 42,000 crore or $5.6 billion. According to the Times of India, in 2020-21, smartphone exports had been muted owing to the supply chain constraints and microchip shortage due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The microchip shortage, however, still persists. In the last four years, the exports have jumped 32 times.Also Read - Apple Admits IOS 15.4 Battery Drain Out Issue And Suggests A Solution | Watch Video

The exports by India in 2017-18 stood at just Rs 1,300 crore. According to the report, the growth in exports is noteworthy as the broader market suffered severe shortages of semiconductor chips and Covid-19. India's relations with China have also been stressed since the 2019 Galwan Valley clash. China is the top supplier of important components used in manufacturing mobile phones.

According to Indian Cellular Electronics Association (ICEA), the government's Production-linked Incentives (PLI scheme) has worked well for mobile phone manufacturers. The report also said that ICEA believes that Indian phones are gaining traction in Eastern Europe, South Asia and Africa.

The majority of exports are in Apple and Samsung phones. Out of Rs 42,000 crore, Rs 20,000 crores were only Samsung phones and Rs 12,000 of Apple phones.