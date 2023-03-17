Home

Business

Indian Startups Have Deposits Worth $1 Billion In Silicon Valley Bank, Says Deputy IT Minister

Indian Startups Have Deposits Worth $1 Billion In Silicon Valley Bank, Says Deputy IT Minister

Indian startups had deposits worth about $1 billion with Silicon Valley Bank, country's deputy IT minister said.

The collapse of SVB in the US had left the Indian startup ecosystem worried.

New Delhi: Indian startups had deposits worth about $1 billion with Silicon Valley Bank, country’s deputy IT minister said. “The issue is, how do we make startups transition to the Indian banking system, rather than depend on the complex cross border US banking system with all of its uncertainties in the coming month?,” the country’s state minister for technology said on Twitter, according to a report by news agency Reuters.

Earlier, a report started that Indian startups have withdrawn up to $300 million from the collapsed Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) after the Joe Biden government in the US allowed depositors to withdraw their funds from March 13. The Financial Express reported, citing sources, that homegrown startups have processed fund transfers “worth $250-300 million in the past 24 hours”. Industry players said that for funds transfer, firms need to first open new business bank accounts in the US as SVB still hasn’t resumed direct foreign transfers.

You may like to read

Sanjay Swamy, managing partner at Prime Venture Partners, was quoted as saying in the report that all their “portfolio companies banking with SVB have been able to move 100 per cent of their money to other US-based banks”.

The collapse of SVB in the US had left the Indian startup ecosystem worried. More than 1,000 Indian startups were likely to have exposure to the SVB.

Meanwhile, with Indian startups having funds in the failed Silicon Valley Bank looking to transfer their money, a senior HSBC India official said that the bank is offering them foreign currency account through GIFT city in Gujarat. “HSBC has announced acquisition of UK arm of Silicon Valley bank. In India, HSBC is a large banker to startups. They were concerned. In India, we have offered them foreign currency account through GIFT city. They were assured with support of larger banking community,” Ranjan Bhattacharya, Managing Director, HSBC India, told ANI on the sidelines of CII partnership summit.

The US-based Silicon Valley Bank collapsed on March 10. On Monday, the UK arm of failed Silicon Valley Bank was bought by HSBC Holdings plc for just 1 pound ($1.21). As of March 10, 2023, SVB UK had loans of around 5.5 billion pound and deposits of around 6.7 billion pound. HSBC UK serves over 14 million customers across the country.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.