Rajdhani, Shatabdi or Vande Bharat: How much does Indian Railways pay drivers of THESE superfast trains? Know here

Ever wondered which Indian train drivers earn the highest salaries? From Rajdhani and Shatabdi to Vande Bharat, here’s a clear breakdown of pay, perks, and responsibilities.

Millions of Indians board trains every day to travel from Point A to Point B thanks to train drivers. Thousands of train drivers work for Indian Railways every day to keep our trains moving. But did you know that among Rajdhani train drivers, Shatabdi train drivers and Vande Bharat Express drivers, which train driver earns the highest salary?

Well, without further ado, let’s look at some interesting information that may just blow your mind.

Responsibilities Of A Train Driver

Loco pilots, also known as Train Drivers, operate locomotives on Indian Railways tracks which has one of the busiest railway networks in the world. Train drivers operate different kinds of trains from sleeper class trains to high-speed premier trains and make sure their trains run on schedule, don’t pass signals and safely transport hundreds to thousands of passengers to their destinations.

Driving trains at higher speeds may increase the responsibility but it may also increase the salary of the train driver. Not all drivers are paid the same, let’s take a look at the difference in salaries between a Rajdhani train driver, Shatabdi train driver and Vande Bharat Express driver.

Entry-Level Salary Of A Train Driver

Before operating premier trains like Rajdhani or Shatabdi, all train drivers have to start their career as Assistant Loco Pilots or ALP’s. A newly recruited ALP will have a basic salary of approximately ₹19,900. With allowances, the salary can range from ₹25,000 to ₹35,000 per month. With time and promotions, the salary will increase.

Loco pilots are promoted to Senior Loco Pilot and then Chief Loco Pilot with time along with experience. With these promotions come better salaries and allowances such as DA, HRA, transport benefits and more.

Salary of a Rajdhani Train driver and Shatabdi Train driver

Rajdhani train and Shatabdi trains are high speed premier trains which require skilled and experienced train drivers. Rajdhani and Shatabdi trains offer shift allowances and distance allowances which further increases the salary of the train driver.

An experienced Rajdhani or Shatabdi train driver can earn around ₹35,000-₹55,000 per month or more.

Salary of a Vande Bharat Express Train driver

Vande Bharat Express Trains are semi-high-speed premier trains and are the pride of Indian Railways. As the train runs at higher speeds and uses technology a lot more than a Rajdhani or Shatabdi train, the train drivers who operate the train earn the highest salary among all train drivers in Indian Railways.

Train drivers who operate long-distance premium routes like the Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express can earn up to ₹70,000 to ₹1,10,000 monthly including allowances.

So Which Train Driver Earns The Most?

Let’s summarize:

Vande Bharat drivers > Highest Salary

Rajdhani Train Driver > Good Salary

Shatabdi Train Driver > Decent Salary

Every train requires a skilled professional to drive the train and their salary depends on their experience and the responsibilities of the train they are driving. If salary was something you were interested in, the train driver who earns the highest salary is a train driver of the Vande Bharat Express.

