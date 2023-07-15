Home

Indian Travellers Flying Via Lufthansa Airlines To Get Special Menu, Details Inside

The step has been taken to augment the in-flight dining experience for its Indian customers, said the airlines.

Special Menu For Indian Travellers On Lufthansa Airlines: Lufthansa, the flag carrier of Germany, has introduced specially curated food offerings for passengers flying into as well as from India. The step has been taken to augment the in-flight dining experience for its Indian customers, said the airlines.

The new enhanced menu will be offered across four classes of travel, Economy, Premium Economy, Business, and First Class. Economy Class will offer hot meal services with two main course options (Western or Indian vegetarian style). Snacks such as wraps and sandwiches, and beverages, such as masala tea and coffee, along with special meal options, will also be available, said Lufthansa.‌‌

The airlines added that Premium Economy Class will include services like a hot breakfast, a hot meal, and a hot dinner with two main course options. Cold breakfast and dinner variants will also be served. Business Class will consist of special offerings like an Express Menu, hot meals with unique bread options such as mixed veg paranthas, which will be served together with German bread/rolls along with new salad options.‌‌

Business class will offer cheese and dessert service, including fresh fruits, ice cream, three kinds of cheese, and regional beverages like lassi, masala tea, and fresh lemonade while First Class fliers will have the choice of two Western and two Indian main courses along with two cold appetizers, welcome drinks with premium nuts, a wide variety of bread options, four different rolls, two cold appetizers, and much more, the airline said.

Lufthansa, when combined with its subsidiaries, is the second-largest airline in Europe in terms of passengers carried after ultra-low-cost carrier Ryanair. It is one of the five founding members of Star Alliance, the world’s largest airline alliance, formed in 1997.

