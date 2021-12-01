New Delhi: Nearly 5 in 10 hybrid workers in India consider themselves more productive while working remotely, a survey by Gartner Inc showed. Indian workers reported that they gained more productivity working remotely and not dealing with pronounced traffic conditions which could span three to four hours each way.Also Read - 'Was Quite Shocked at What I was Seeing': South African Scientist on Discovery of Omicron Variant

Of those surveyed, 83 per cent Indian digital workers confirmed that they use real-time mobile messaging to conduct most work activities and prefer this tool over other virtual communication tools available when working remotely. Also Read - Karnataka Mulls Booster Shots For Frontline Workers Amid Cluster Outbreaks, Omicron Threat

Indian workers’ use of technology has accelerated since the onset of the global pandemic, said Rashmi Kotipalli, principal research analyst at Gartner adding that choice of location and flexible working hours are the top enablers for productivity in the hybrid work landscape. Also Read - Haircare Tips: Here's Why Combing Your Hair Daily is Extremely Important

“Improved digital dexterity, willingness to use real-time mobile messaging and virtual meeting solutions, along with scheduled flexibility, led to employees experiencing an uptick in their overall productivity while working from home,” she added in a statement.

60% workers said they use messaging tools

Globally, 60 per cent of workers said they use messaging tools daily, including 50 per cent using collaboration and storage/sharing tools daily. Contrary to their counterparts in China and Japan, Indian hybrid workers reported that they prefer virtual meetings over in-person meetings.

“Virtual meetings has always been desired by Indian workers. During the pandemic, Indian workers experienced first-hand the flexibility benefits they can reap out of virtual meetings, and now this has become their preferred choice,” said Kotipalli.

More than 40% of surveyed workers in the UK, France and Germany indicated that their productivity stayed the same, while more than 30% of Australian workers said they were more or much more productive working from home.

Working remotely will increase to 47%

Gartner forecasts that by the end of 2022, the share of knowledge workers working remotely will increase to 47%, up from 27% in 2019. However, simply moving from onsite to remote is not the destination but a starting point for CIOs to embrace radical flexibility and implement newer ways of working – with supporting technology – across the enterprise.

A recent Gartner survey of 2,410 hybrid/remote knowledge workers showed that with a human-centric workplace, worker fatigue is reduced by 44%, intent to stay increased by 45% and employee performance increased by 28%.

(With inputs from agencies)