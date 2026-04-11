Home

Business

Indians have more gold than combined reserves of worlds top 10 central banks; Its value exceeds countrys GDP: Read here

Indians have more gold than combined reserves of world’s top 10 central banks; Its value exceeds country’s GDP: Read here

According to estimates, the surge in gold prices between 2024 and 2026 has provided a tremendous boost to the wealth held by Indian households.

(Representational image/AI generated)

New Delhi: Indian households and temples collectively hold 50,000 tons of gold, valued at approximately $10 trillion—or roughly Rs 830 lakh crore. According to a report by the Indian trade body ASSOCHAM (The Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India), this figure exceeds the combined gold reserves of the world’s top 10 central banks.

Indians possess such vast quantities of gold that its value surpasses the annual GDP of almost every country in the world, with the sole exceptions being the United States and China. ASSOCHAM suggests that if this gold were channelled into the country’s banking system or invested in businesses, it could accelerate the pace of the Indian economy manifold.

RBI Holds a Gold Reserve of 880.3 Tons

According to data from the World Gold Council (WGC), India’s official government reserves, held by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) amount to 880.3 tons of gold, ranking it 8th globally. While this figure is significantly lower than the United States’ reserves of 8,133 tons, India leads the world in terms of private gold holdings.

Household Gold Holdings Amount to 125% of India’s GDP

According to estimates by Kotak Institutional Equities, the surge in gold prices between 2024 and 2026 has provided a tremendous boost to the wealth held by Indian households.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

The Wealth Calculus

As of January 2026, the value of gold held within Indian households has surpassed $5 trillion—a figure equivalent to approximately 125% of India’s total GDP.

Surpass Bank Deposits

The value of gold held by households is 175% higher than the combined total of their bank deposits and investments in the stock market. This indicates that, even today, Indians place their greatest trust in gold.

A Major Share of Assets

Gold now accounts for 65% of the total ‘non-property wealth’ (excluding land and real estate) held by Indians.

In fact, India’s GDP could see an additional $7.5 trillion boost by 2047.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.