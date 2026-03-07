Indians pump ₹95,000 crore into Dubai real estate In 2025: What’s driving the massive property boom?

Home

Indians pump ₹95,000 crore into Dubai real estate In 2025: Whats driving the massive property boom?

Indians invested nearly ₹95,000 crore in Dubai real estate in 2025, emerging as the largest foreign property buyers as high rental yields, tax benefits and strong returns attract investors.

Dubai’s booming property market attracts massive investment from Indian buyers, with nearly ₹95,000 crore flowing into the emirate’s real estate sector in 2025.

The opulent towers of Dubai are increasingly funded by Indians. In 2025, Indians spent ₹85,000 crore – ₹95,000 crore on buying residential properties in Dubai, according to a report by property consultant Anarock. This has made Indians the biggest foreign buyer of property in Dubai.

Indian investors are increasingly looking at overseas property as a wealth management tool.

Indians Now Biggest Foreign Buyers in Dubai

Indian buyers led the way amongst foreigners buying residential property in Dubai last year, the report said. The numbers indicate strong interest among wealthy Indians and Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) in buying properties abroad.

Property sale activity in Dubai was red-hot across all categories in 2025. Transactions worth close to $250 billion (approximately ₹23 lakh crore) were recorded in the emirate’s real estate market during the year. Industry executives believe a large number of Indian buyers contributed to the momentum.

Reasons Why Indians Prefer Dubai

Higher rental yields compared to India is one of the primary reasons investors park their money in Dubai.

While Dubai offers rental yields of up to 9%, residential properties in India typically offer rental yields of only around 3%. Better yields make Dubai a more attractive investment destination for property investors.

There are other reasons why Dubai has become an increasingly favourite destination for Indian property buyers:

No personal tax on income

Investment-friendly environment

State-of-the-art infrastructure

Long-term residency visas such as the Golden Visa

Dubai has now become the preferred destination for Indian HNWIs looking to buy property abroad.

Buyers In Dubai Are Looking To Make Rentals, Says Expert

Most Indians buying property in Dubai aren’t looking to relocate there. Experts believe most overseas property buyers in Dubai are buying property to rent it out or keep it as an investment.

This goes to show that Indians are also looking at overseas property investment as a way to park their funds and diversify their investments.

DUBAI Records Brokener Than Ever Before

Real estate in Dubai has seen consistent growth over the last few years. Dubai saw over 270,000 property transactions in 2025 alone, one of the highest figures recorded in recent history. Majority of these transactions were in the residential segment.

Home prices in Dubai have gone up by 60-75% since 2021. With such massive growth in property prices, Dubai has become one of the top performing property markets in the world in the last few years.

Will Rising Tensions Impact Investments?

Some industry analysts have warned that tensions in the Middle East may make investors take a pause before they invest in overseas property. Buyers are said to be taking a “wait and watch” approach at the moment.

At the same time, real estate experts opine that Dubai’s property market will continue to attract investments from Indian buyers.

