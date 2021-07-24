New Delhi: Indian employees are expected to see a good hike in their salaries next fiscal year, experts have opined as companies are expected to emerge from COVID-19 induced lockdowns. Among the sectors that are predicted to offer larger salary hikes in India are e-commerce, Information Technology, pharmaceutical, and financial services, a report by Bloomberg claimed. However, sectors like aerospace, hotels, and hospitality will take some more time to bounce back.Also Read - WI vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction 2nd ODI: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips For Today's West Indies vs Australia Match Kensington Oval, Barbados, 08.30 PM IST July 24, Saturday

The report by Bloomberg stated that if everything goes well and authorities could tackle the third wave of COVI, employees in India can expect a hike upto 8 per cent in the next financial year (FY) starting April 2022. This comes as good news for private sector employees in India as they had to suffer job losses or pay cuts owing to the pandemic.

This comes days after the Finance Ministry issued an order to implement the Union Cabinet decision to hike Dearness Allowance for Central government employees to 28 per cent from July 1.