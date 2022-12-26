Indians Travelled 4.5 Billion Km In Uber Cabs In 2022, Roughly The Distance From Earth To Neptune

Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Kolkata are the cities with the highest number of Uber trips in 2022.

New Delhi: Ride-hailing major Uber has released its annual analysis in which it said Indians spent 11 billion minutes travelling in its cabs in 2022. The most popular day of the week for cab booking was Saturday, even though most Uber trips were booked between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m., according to the company.

“The year 2022 saw Indians start travelling big again, and cities swinging back open for business after the pandemic. Uber trips during the year covered as many as 4.5 billion kilometres, which is the distance from Earth all the way to Neptune, the last planet in the solar system since Pluto got kicked out of the team,” said the company.

Moreover, the company mentioned that the most popular product in terms of the number of trips was Uber Go, with Uber Auto coming in a very close second.

Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Kolkata are the cities with the highest number of Uber trips in 2022. The top five cities with intercity routes in 2022 were Mumbai to Pune, Mumbai to Nashik, Delhi to Agra, Jaipur to Chandigarh, and Lucknow to Kanpur.

During the year, Uber expanded into several new cities, becoming the first ridesharing company to have a presence in all seven Northeast sister states.

Uber is now present in 123 cities in India.