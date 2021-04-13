Mumbai: India’s first Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) has arrived at H-Energy’s Jaigarh Terminal in Maharashtra. Also Read - Gudi Padwa 2021: Rahul Vaidya–Disha Parmar Celebrate Together For First Time, Singer’s Mom Gifts Nath And Traditional Nauvari

In a statement, H-Energy said the FSRU ‘Hoegh Giant’, which sailed from Keppel Shipyard, Singapore, was berthed at Jaigarh terminal in Maharashtra on Monday. Also Read - India Gets Third COVID Vaccine As DCGI Approves Emergency Use Of Russia's Sputnik V

Darshan Hiranandani, CEO of H-Energy, said: “This will be India’s first FSRU based LNG regasification terminal, which marks a new chapter in India’s mission for accelerated growth of LNG infrastructure. FSRU based LNG Terminals aim at providing the ability to enhance the pace of natural gas import capability in an environment friendly and efficient manner”. Also Read - Always Hungry? You Might Be Suffering From This Medical Condition

“We are committed to the growth of LNG market in India. We aim to contribute to the overall development of natural gas value chain, aligned with the Prime Minister’s vision of increasing the share of natural gas in India’s energy mix from present 6 per cent to 15 per cent by 2030,” he added.

The LNG regasification terminal will be ready to start testing and commissioning activities soon, said the statement.