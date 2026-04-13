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Indias airlines could suffer big losses due to Dubais odd rule regarding use of its airports

India’s airlines could suffer big losses due to Dubai’s ‘odd’ rule regarding use of its airports

The Federation of Indian Airlines, representing carriers such as IndiGo, Air India, and SpiceJet, has appealed to the Indian government to pressure Dubai authorities to lift these restrictions.

India remains the largest source market for Dubai.

New Delhi: Amidst the Iran crisis, Dubai has taken a step that has significantly heightened anxiety among Indian airlines. It has imposed restrictions on foreign airlines operating within its territory until May 31. Under this measure, Dubai has capped the daily limit to just one flight per airline at its airports. This has fueled concerns among Indian carriers regarding potential revenue losses, as they had planned a higher frequency of flights to this destination compared to airlines from any other country.

Demand for Retaliatory Action

According to a Reuters report, the Federation of Indian Airlines (FIA)—representing carriers such as IndiGo, Air India, and SpiceJet—has appealed to the Indian government to pressure Dubai authorities to lift these restrictions. In a letter dated March 31, the FIA ​​suggested that if these restrictions are not lifted, India should impose reciprocal curbs on airlines from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), such as Emirates and flydubai.

Already Grappling with Challenges

Indian airlines are already contending with rising fuel prices while restrictions remain in place regarding the use of Pakistani airspace. They are also facing operational hurdles, such as extended flight durations, for routes connecting to Western destinations. These factors have placed an even greater operational strain on Indian airlines.

What Are Dubai’s New Rules?

According to the Reuters report—citing information received from Dubai Airports—between April 20 and May 31, airlines will be permitted to operate only one daily round-trip flight to either the Dubai International Airport (DXB) or the Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC). According to a report, in a private email dated March 27, Dubai Airport informed airlines: “The daily rotation limit for airlines will remain in effect until additional flights are authorized as capacity increases. Additional slots will be allocated if capacity becomes available.”

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Airlines Express Concern

Airlines have expressed concern that these restrictions are not being applied to Dubai-based carriers. This is creating an environment of unequal competition. Consequently, Indian airlines could face “significant” revenue losses.

Number of PAX

India remains the largest source market for Dubai. In 2025, 11.9 million passengers traveled through DXB. Data indicates that Indian airlines had scheduled the highest number of flights for the April-May period; consequently, these restrictions will have the most significant impact on them.

During this period, Air India and Air India Express had planned over 750 flights to Dubai. Following them, IndiGo had planned 481 flights, and SpiceJet had planned 61 flights. Due to this limit, there will be a substantial reduction in aircraft utilization and capacity for these airlines.

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